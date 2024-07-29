House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale Excitement Over New Riders and Alicent’s Challenges

As we approach the highly-anticipated Season 2 finale of House of the Dragon, fans are buzzing with reactions over the new dragonriders and the evolving fate of Alicent Hightower.
New Riders Taking Control
The penultimate episode, ‘Smallfolk’, introduces a fascinating shift with the arrival of Addam of Hull, who surprisingly bonds with Seasmoke. This moment is pivotal as it brings in a new rider at a critical juncture.
Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) attempt to claim a dragon last week was unsuccessful, leading her to confront Addam in this latest episode. The scene depicts Rhaenyra taking action upon learning that Seasmoke had found a rider, resulting in her squaring off against Addam on a beach.
Consequences for Rhaenyra
This dramatic moment also hints at internal conflicts within Rhaenyra’s camp. As Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett) argues with his mother, we witness his concerns about allowing lowborn individuals to control dragons. Jace’s apprehensions about the bloodline and heritage echo through these intense scenes.
Once such moment is when Jace (Harry Collett) tries to argue with Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock/Emma D’Arcy) over the ways she and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) have chosen to navigate their relationships.
Tensions Rise in King’s Landing
This landscape of shifting alliances isn’t limited to dragonriders alone. In King’s Landing, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) grapples with her precarious position. The echoes of personal and political turmoil are evident as she endeavors to serve her house and realm.
Her conversation with Ser Rickard Thorne reflects her sense of frustration and isolation amidst the chaos:
All my life… I have endeavored to serve both my house and the realm. And somehow none of it matters. We are cast aside. Or hated.
The Riverlands Call to Arms
Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) continues his strategies in the Riverlands. In one significant scene, he speaks with Oscar Tully regarding their loyalty and prospects in the ongoing war. This dialogue offers crucial insights into Daemon’s next moves as they prepare for battle.
The Intrigue Continues
The season is set up for a grand culmination as new alliances form, tensions mount, and characters like Rhaenyra navigate intricate power dynamics while dealing with *unexpected alliances*. Brace yourselves for an explosive finale, airing Sunday, August 4 at 9 PM ET on HBO.
