House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale Brings Bloodraven to Life

The season 2 finale of House of the Dragon airs on HBO and Max this Sunday, August 4. The whispers over at Redanian Intelligence have revealed intriguing details about a character set to make an appearance, although to name them would be a major SPOILER.
For those ready for some spoilers, scroll past this image of actor Joshua Ben-Tovim:
Joshua Ben-Tovim will portray none other than Brynden Rivers, better known as Bloodraven. Bloodraven is a crucial figure from the Targaryen history as the bastard son of King Aegon IV Targaryen, notorious for causing the Blackfyre Rebellions. He later becomes the Hand of the King and Master of Whisperers to King Aerys I Targaryen.
Bloodraven appears long after the events depicted in House of the Dragon. However, it is implied that later in life, he ventures beyond the Wall and morphs into the Three-Eyed Crow—or Three-Eyed Raven—seen in Game of Thrones.
It's rumored that Bloodraven may appear through one of Daemon Targaryen's hallucinatory visions during his stay at Harrenhal—a setting ripe with dark memories in House Targaryen.
The significance of Bloodraven extends beyond this appearance. He plays dynamic roles in Martin’s Dunk & Egg novellas, which are being adapted as another HBO series named A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Although it’s unknown if Joshua Ben-Tovim will continue as Bloodraven within this context.
Moreover, understanding Brynden Rivers' background can enrich viewing
The spy networks and suspicions of sorcery tagged to Bloodraven led to questions—a thousand eyes and one.
This episode could also hint at Bloodraven’s ultimate fate vis-a-vis Bran Stark’s mentor figure in Season 5 onward. These intricate connections between characters deepen the rich narrative crafted by George R.R. Martin, blending nuances from both Game of Thrones and upcoming series like ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.’
