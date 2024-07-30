House Of The Dragon Season 2 Explores Dragons Choosing Their Riders

The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon Season 2 is nothing short of groundbreaking. After Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) failed attempt to claim a dragon in the prior episode, she confronts a new and unexpected rider.
Seasmoke Chooses Addam
The episode titled “Smallfolk” takes an intriguing turn when Seasmoke surprisingly picks its new rider — Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty). This moment marks an unprecedented shift in Westeros, highlighting how dragons can sometimes choose their riders rather than being claimed.
When Rhaenyra receives word that Seasmoke has been sighted with a rider, she springs into action. Taking Syrax, her dragon, she aims to confront this unknown rider. Upon squaring off with Addam on a beach, it becomes clear she wants him to fight for her in the ongoing war.
You stand before the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms… with a dragon of House Targaryen! Rhaenyra exclaims. But Addam insists his only desire is
to learn the ways of dragonriders and to serve his queen!
A Complex Relationship
The dynamic between Addam and Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) is central to this episode. Despite Addam’s insistence he had no intention upon Seasmoke, it is revealed that Corlys has always seen the potential in him.
According to The Rogue Prince: The Princess and the Queen Or, the Blacks and the Greens, Corlys Velaryon assigns the tasks of finding allies and gathering men to Ser Alyn of Hull. This underscores Corlys’ pivotal role in training and preparing potential dragonriders like Addam.
What the Future Holds For Alicent
Away from Dragonstone, King’s Landing sees Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) grappling with her precarious position. Her complex relationships with key players like Larys Strong are dissected further in this episode.
All my life… I have endeavored to serve both my house and the realm. And somehow none of it matters. We are cast aside. Or hated.
Daemon’s Quest for Allies
This episode also dives into Daemon’s attempts at forging alliances at any cost. As he meets with Riverlords, tensions flare, showcasing how deeply divided the realm has become. Daemon’s political maneuvering illustrates how desperate both factions are to consolidate power and support.
Addam’s Definitive Moment
The greatest shock comes with Seasmoke flying directly towards Addam on the shores of Spicetown in Driftmark, marking a significant deviation from George R.R. Martin’s source material.Addam may appear lowborn… but he seizes a crucial place within House Velaryon.
Continuing Controversies
This development causes tremendous controversy, particularly among those who believe Targaryen blood should remain pure within dragonriders’ ranks. Yet this inclusion hints at broader acceptance striving to appease Daemon’s relentless ambitions.
The preview for next week’s highly anticipated season finale hints at further shocking revelations as new alliances form and old feuds reignite. Fans eagerly await to see if this unlikely alliance will favor Rhaenyra or simply deepen the rift dividing Westeros.
Season 2 continues exploring diverse perspectives on power dynamics across Westeros, rapidly propelling intricate narratives toward a climactic resolution.
