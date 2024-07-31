House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode Run Times Revealed

House of the Dragon continues to weave its intricate tapestry of political intrigue, dragon-riding adventures, and fierce battles. Season 2 delves deeper into the power struggle, with each episode carving out a significant chunk of this captivating saga.

Episode 1: The Black Council

This episode sets the stage with a run time of 58 minutes. The council convenes after Luke’s tragic demise, planning their next moves in the growing conflict.

Episode 2: Ascendancy

Clocking in at 61 minutes, we see Rhaenyra initiating her strategic plan to rally new dragon riders, anticipating future confrontations and power shifts.

Episode 3: Blood and Cheese

This intense episode runs for 55 minutes, showcasing the aftermath of Blood and Cheese’s impact, further fragmenting the Targaryen loyalties.

Episode 4: The Red Dragon and the Gold

Titled ‘The Red Dragon and the Gold’, Episode 4 runs for 63 minutes. Aemond and Criston Cole’s decisions clash with royal directives, marking significant battle plans despite heavy losses on both sides.

Episode 5: Broken Alliances

A critical chapter at 59 minutes, this episode explores political fractures as characters reassess their allegiances amidst escalating tensions.

Episode 6: Riders of Fire

This pivotal episode runs for 64 minutes, offering answers to burning questions about new dragon riders after Rhaenys’ dramatic death. The situation becomes dire as Rhaenyra initiates a strategic plan to find new riders for the dragons of Dragonstone.

Episode 7: The Return to Rook’s Rest

At 67 minutes, this episode showcases major war efforts by both factions, lining up for a climactic finale.

Episode 8: The Final Confrontation

The season finale is an extended 72 minutes, featuring intense battle scenes as hinted by recent trailers. Both sides have suffered massive losses, setting up an emotionally charged confrontation—one that fans have eagerly anticipated through released teasers and trailers.

