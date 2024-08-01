House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 Tensions Rise on the Eve of Battle

A Tension-Filled Confrontation

The seventh episode of House of the Dragon season 2 opens with an intense face-off between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty). Their encounter on Driftmark’s beach left fans on edge, curious about how their dynamic will unfold.

Rhaenyra’s Challenge

Despite Addam’s assertion, You stand before the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms… with a dragon of House Targaryen!, Rhaenyra challenges his intentions. Seasmoke’s unexpected choice has rattled her, yet she recognizes her potential ally when Addam kneels, pledging to serve and learn the ways of dragonriders.

Alicent Hightower’s Lament

Back in King’s Landing, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) reflects emotionally on her lonely journey: I remember when mother died, people only ever spoke to me in riddles. Not once did they ever offer to console me. All I wanted was for someone to say that they were sorry for what happened to me. Only you and Rhaenyra were there for me.

Plotting and Whispering

The intrigue deepens as Jasper “Ironrod” Wylde approaches Larys Strong (Matthew Needham), hinting at intelligence on Seasmoke’s new rider. Their exchange underscores the tense political machinations at play.

A Rider Accepted

On Dragonstone, Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) expresses uncertainty about Addam but ultimately follows Rhaenyra’s lead, agreeing that this commoner might possess Targaryen blood.

Daemon’s Stern Confrontation

Meanwhile, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) is seen clashing with Oscar Tully and the Riverlords. Daemon’s harsh words reflect his no-nonsense approach: Your Lord Oscar is bold. But he is perhaps not wrong. I may have been a touch enthusiastic in pursuing my aims.

Sacrifice Amidst Chaos

This episode also highlights bravery as Hugh sacrifices himself in a fiery encounter involving Vermithor. Despite surviving dragonfire, he heroically saves a woman trapped in the chaos.

Tensions Rise Before the Finale

The drama escalates with Aemond and Ulf both maneuvering dragons above King’s Landing, signaling looming conflicts. As Rhaenyra watches Aemond retreat from her trio of dragons, this complex power play sets the stage for an explosive finale.

