House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7: Shifting Dragon Loyalties and New Riders

Amid the fierce dragon warfare in the latest episode of House of the Dragon, the centerpiece was undoubtedly the dynamic between the dragons and their riders. As expected, these airborne behemoths have become pivotal in the ongoing conflict.
Legendary Dragons’ New Riders
An intriguing development was Vermithor choosing Hugh Hammer as a rider. Vermithor had stayed riderless for years, but this episode revealed its new allegiance.
The Uncertainty in Dragon Alliances
Following King Aegon II’s lead, claiming dragons doesn’t necessarily require fluency in High Valyrian. Rhaena continues to pursue Sheepstealer despite her struggle with Valyrian commands.
Aemond’s Ruthless Move
The ruthless Aemond further upset the Targaryen balance by killing Meleys, Rhaenys Targaryen’s beloved dragon. This action not only signifies his ambition but also indicates deepening divides within House Targaryen.
Neutral Dragons in Play
Season one of House of the Dragon subtly implies that the twins’ Father, Daemon, favours Baela over the dragonless Rhaena. This attempt to recruit neutral dragons underscores how critical they are in this power play.
Many believe Rhaena’s storyline involving Sheepstealer may soon find resolution.
Cole’s Misadventures
Criston Cole’s expedition faced setbacks when he encountered Moondancer. His journey through Riverlands mirrored turmoil and foreshadowed greater challenges ahead.
The shifting loyalties and evolving dynamics between dragons and their human counterparts continue to propel this medieval saga towards unexpected twists.
