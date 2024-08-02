House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7: Shifting Dragon Loyalties and New Riders

by

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7: Shifting Dragon Loyalties and New Riders

Amid the fierce dragon warfare in the latest episode of House of the Dragon, the centerpiece was undoubtedly the dynamic between the dragons and their riders. As expected, these airborne behemoths have become pivotal in the ongoing conflict.

Legendary Dragons’ New Riders

An intriguing development was Vermithor choosing Hugh Hammer as a rider. Vermithor had stayed riderless for years, but this episode revealed its new allegiance.

The Uncertainty in Dragon Alliances

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7: Shifting Dragon Loyalties and New Riders Following King Aegon II’s lead, claiming dragons doesn’t necessarily require fluency in High Valyrian. Rhaena continues to pursue Sheepstealer despite her struggle with Valyrian commands.

Aemond’s Ruthless Move

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7: Shifting Dragon Loyalties and New Riders The ruthless Aemond further upset the Targaryen balance by killing Meleys, Rhaenys Targaryen’s beloved dragon. This action not only signifies his ambition but also indicates deepening divides within House Targaryen.

Neutral Dragons in Play

Season one of House of the Dragon subtly implies that the twins’ Father, Daemon, favours Baela over the dragonless Rhaena. This attempt to recruit neutral dragons underscores how critical they are in this power play.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7: Shifting Dragon Loyalties and New Riders Many believe Rhaena’s storyline involving Sheepstealer may soon find resolution.

Cole’s Misadventures

Criston Cole’s expedition faced setbacks when he encountered Moondancer. His journey through Riverlands mirrored turmoil and foreshadowed greater challenges ahead.House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7: Shifting Dragon Loyalties and New Riders

The shifting loyalties and evolving dynamics between dragons and their human counterparts continue to propel this medieval saga towards unexpected twists.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Super Fun Night 1.17 Review: “…Till The Fat Lady Sings”
3 min read
Feb, 20, 2014
NCIS Hawaii Ends After Three Seasons on CBS
3 min read
Apr, 27, 2024
Madam Secretary: A Daily Conversation with Sam Daly.
3 min read
Jan, 10, 2018
The Unethical Genius Of Sang-Woo From Squid Game
3 min read
Feb, 2, 2023
6 Scenes In House Of The Dragon Left To Viewer’s Imagination
3 min read
May, 17, 2023
Shameless
Shameless Season 6 Episode 2 Review: “#AbortionRules”
3 min read
Jan, 17, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.