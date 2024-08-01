House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 Highlights Addam’s Dramatic Dragon Bonding

Episode 7 of House of the Dragon, guest-star filled and brimming with conflicts, marks a pivotal moment in this season. Aptly titled ‘Smallfolk’, this episode shines the spotlight on Addam of Hull’s dramatic dragon-bonding with Seasmoke.

Addam of Hull’s unexpected ascension

The episode opens with Addam of Hull approaching Seasmoke, a previously riderless dragon. This moment encapsulates a critical development; as the playful way in which Seasmoke chases him proves otherwise, and the tides may finally be turning for Addam as he claims his own dragon. His success is more than personal victory—it’s a strategic gain for Rhaenyra Targaryen in her ongoing war against the Hightowers.

Rhaenyra confronts Addam

Once Rhaenyra learns of Seasmoke’s new rider, she flies to meet Addam on the beach. It’s a confrontation charged with tension and queenly authority. Rhaenyra challenges him by stating, You stand before the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms… with a dragon of House Targaryen! There’s a hesitation until Addam earnestly responds that his desire is to learn the ways of dragonriders. And to serve my queen!

A tough decision & reluctant trust

Trust isn’t easily given in Westeros. Rhaenyra emphasizes her hesitancy when she states, You kneel quickly… For a man so suddenly elevated, highlighting her suspicion of Addam’s quick loyalty. Nevertheless, his earnest declarations about his heritage and dedication—This dragon came to me, not I to him…—begin to turn her doubt into necessity-driven trust.

Alicent’s lonely journey

Across in King’s Landing, Alicent Hightower’s character deepens as we follow her solitary walk through the Kingswood. Experiencing isolation and distrust within her court, she decides on a retreat to nature saying, I wish to go out… To the Kingswood. This unfolds another layer of regal but personal introspection amidst political turmoil.”

Daemon courts support

Daemon talking to Riverlords at night, showcasing his persuasive vision for unification under Rhaenyra’s rule.

The tale of loyalty and doubt

Mysaria’s narrative introduces another twist—revealing possible bastards with Targaryen bloodlines being recruited to augment Rhaenyra’s forces. It’s an exploration into how lineage plays into power struggles—the intrigue further fueled when Rhaenyra admits the limitations and desperation in their plans.

A test by fire

A stunning culmination of loyalty tests occurs with Hugh sacrificing himself during a potentially deadly confrontation with Vermithor, aptly named “Bronze Fury.” This scene is a dramatic visual treat—Hugh selflessly acts to save a woman amidst chaos, reinforcing themes of courage and sacrifice in turmoil.
