House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 Explores Ulf’s Dramatic Dragon Bonding

Includes SPOILERS for House of the Dragon season 2, episode 7 and massive SPOILERS for Fire & Blood, the show’s source material.
Ulf claims and rides the dragon Silverwing after a violent event.
Silverwing bonds with Ulf due to her docile nature.
Ulf and Silverwing later betray Rhaenyra, joining the Greens.
Claiming A Dragon
In “The Red Sowing,” the seventh episode of House of the Dragon Season 2, we witness Ulf claim the dragon Silverwing. This chapter sees Rhaenyra ferrying candidates to Dragonstone to attempt claiming either Vermithor or Silverwing. Almost immediately, it backfires as Vermithor incinerates many would-be riders. However, Ulf finds himself in the den of Silverwing.
Accepting he is likely about to be charred to a crisp for awakening the sleeping giant, Ulf instead finds Silverwing submitting to him — a sign of respect in claiming a dragon.
Riding Silverwing
Silverwing was previously ridden by Queen Alysanne Targaryen, wife and sister of King Jaehaerys I. Born in 36 AC, Alysanne was a true Targaryen, mastering Silverwing early on. While no one knows at what age she first rode Silverwing, their bond was immense and lasted her lifetime. Ulf’s connection to her dragon adds significant firepower to Rhaenyra’s fight ahead.
The Bond With Ulf
Silverwing is known for being friendly towards humans and having a docile nature. This characteristic likely played into why she quickly bonded with Ulf. There’s speculation that Silverwing’s connection with Vermithor may have contributed to this bond. While Hugh tamed Vermithor through force, Ulf lucked out with Silverwing who playfully pushed him over before their bond was sealed.
Turning The Tide
The duo initially joins the Blacks in pivotal battles like the Battle of the Gullet. Rhaenyra utilizes their firepower against Corlys Velaryon’s naval blockade. But Ulf’s newfound power goes to his head. Feeling undercompensated by Rhaenyra’s side, Ulf betrays her at Tumbleton along with Hugh. They join the Greens and are henceforth known as the Two Betrayers.
The Ultimate Betrayal
The betrayal at Tumbleton becomes a turning point in the series, highlighting themes of loyalty and ambition amidst the struggle for power. As portrayed in Fire & Blood, Ulf claims he should become king supported by soldiers believing in a prophecy. Jon Roxton kills Hugh during his bid for kingship—a stark conclusion to their treachery.
