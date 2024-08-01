House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 Explores Rhaenyra’s Dragonrider Recruits

House of the Dragon continues to surprise with every episode, and Season 2, Episode 7 is no different. This episode delves into Rhaenyra’s strategy of recruiting new dragonriders.

Rhaenyra seeks new allies

This episode centers around Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) recruiting new dragonriders from King’s Landing and Dragonstone. These individuals, known as dragonseeds, include lowborn descendants of House Targaryen such as Addam and Ulf. Rhaenyra’s determination to bolster her forces by training new riders on dragons like Vermithor and Silverwing adds an intriguing twist to the war efforts.

Contrasts within House Targaryen

The internal tensions are palpable, with Jacaerys objecting to these recruits. He fears that including lowborn riders could weaken his claim to the throne. The episode brings this conflict to the forefront, showcasing Rhaenyra’s resolve against opposition from within her own ranks.

A newcomer’s loyalty

An engaging moment in the episode occurs when Rhaenyra personally confronts Addam of Hull. Despite their initial tension, Addam surprises her by pledging allegiance. His words, I may appear lowborn… But I know much and more of service!, reveal his unexpected knowledge and dedication.

The challenge of acceptance

Not everyone is supportive of Rhaenyra’s choices. The skepticism surrounding these new riders highlights the class struggles and ancient biases within Westeros. Rhaenyra’s decision to turn away from traditional highborn alliances could redefine her approach to ruling.

Aemond’s surprising retreat

An unexpected twist comes when Aemond mounts his dragon only to turn back upon witnessing three dragons under Rhaenyra’s command. This retreat hints at a brewing storm between him and his sister. Viewers were left astonished by his choice to stand down.

Broader implications for the realm

This narrative shift foreshadows a seismic change in the war tactics and political dynamics of Westeros, driving home that power can stem from unexpected sources and alliances.

