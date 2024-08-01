House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 Delivers Dramatic Turns with Dragonrider Additions

The latest episode of House of the Dragon delivers on the mounting anticipation with riveting moments and complex character developments. Episode 7, titled “Smallfolk,” showcases Rhaenyra Targaryen’s tenacious efforts as she grapples with the shifting alliances within House Targaryen.
Seasmoke Finds a New Rider
A key moment in this episode is when Seasmoke, a dragon previously tied to Laenor Velaryon, unexpectedly chooses Addam of Hull as its new rider. This revelation rocked Rhaenyra as she has been told that her dragon, Seasmoke, had been spotted bearing a rider. This led her to take decisive action as she embarked on Syrax to confront Addam.
Tensions Rise between Family
The confrontation between Rhaenyra and Addam on the beach opened this episode, setting a tense tone. Addam’s ambitious declaration that he wishes to learn the ways of dragonriders and serve Rhaenyra marked a significant turn in the story. Their exchange underlined important themes of lowborn loyalty versus highborn expectations.
Rhaenyra‘s skepticism was palpable when she questioned Addam’s lineage, stressing her doubt about his legitimacy. Yet, despite his humble origins, Addam’s sincerity in serving Rhaenyra began to shine through.
Mysaria’s Counsel
Mysaria’s influence continues to be pivotal. Her pragmatic view on the necessity of utilizing the smallfolk in their dragonseed recruitment is hard-hitting:
You speak of the lowborn. They are as like to serve you as highborn lords or ladies, perhaps more. Her ability to see potential in every corner compels Rhaenyra to consider a broader strategy for securing more dragonriders.
The Weight of New Bonds
The dynamic between Daemon Targaryen and Rhaenyra also takes a dramatic turn at Riverlands. This confrontation is not just personal, but strategic with implications resonating throughout the kingdom. The series hints at long-standing repercussions from their tension-driven encounter.
Jacaerys Velaryon, meanwhile, challenges his mother’s decisions vigorously. His questioning of the repercussions of indiscriminately claiming dragons adds another layer of tension within House Targaryen.
High Stakes Decisions
In one of the episode’s most heroic moments, Hugh Hammer sacrifices himself to save his wife from an attacking dragon. This tragic yet heroic act underscores the mortal dangers these characters face and sets a stark reminder of the stakes involved.
I have sweated blood in service of House Velaryon…If the gods call me to greater things, who am I to refuse them?
A Path Forward
This penultimate episode sets the stage for what seems to be an explosive season finale. The interactions between key players like Rhaenyra, Addam, Mysaria, and Daemon illustrate that alliances within House Targaryen are fragile but increasingly critical as they prepare for war against Alicent Hightower’s faction.
This narrative complexity not only deepens character development but also raises poignant themes about loyalty, ambition, and the unpredictable nature of power dynamics among Targaryens.
