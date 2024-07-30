House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 Explores Jeyne Arryn and Dragons in The Vale

The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon Season 2, titled ‘The Red Sowing,’ sets up intriguing developments. Prince Regent Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) must grapple with the realization that his half-sister, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), has assembled riders for three formidable dragons. This strategic move compels Aemond and Vhagar to retreat.
Meet Jeyne Arryn
Jeyne Arryn emerges as a crucial figure in Season 2, episode 6, playing an influential role in the unfolding drama. She becomes a focal character not just in name but also in action, with significant parts that fan theories had predicted.
The Dragons of The Vale
The Vale of Arryn’s skies aren’t devoid of dragons either. Both Tessarion, the cobalt blue dragon, and Seasmoke have made appearances. According to lore from George R.R. Martin’s books, Tessarion is indeed believed to reside in The Vale. However, despite these sightings, Tessarion’s rider remains a mystery.
Aemond’s Retreat and Daemon’s Strategy
A significant highlight was when Aemond pursued Rhaenyra on horseback and later on Vhagar but retreated upon seeing her flanked by three dragons. This confirms Daemon’s earlier assessment that Rhaenyra needed more dragons to tilt the scale in their favor.
Dragon Riders Rally for Battle
The strategic accumulation of dragons aligns with Daemon Targaryen’s long-term plan. Having been quietly gathering dragon eggs for years, he knew that securing more dragons would be essential. With this foresight, it’s clear why Daemon remains a crucial advisor to Rhaenyra.
The unfolding dynamics as dragons become key players in the brewing war between Team Black and Team Green make for a thrilling watch. The dragons will undoubtedly ‘dance’ again soon, leading to inevitable bloodshed and intense battles.
