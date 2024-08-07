House of the Dragon Season 2 Concludes with Targaryen Prophecies and Intrigue

By Alex Wells | August 7, 2024
This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2 episode 8 and the Game of Thrones series finale.
Intrigue and Prophecies in Targaryen Civil War
As House of the Dragon season 2 concludes, HBO has ignited the embers of curiosity regarding its storyline, tying it back to its predecessor, Game of Thrones. In a season rife with prophecies, Daemon Targaryen’s (Matt Smith) vision under a weirwood tree stands out prominently. This season finale possibly teases a major retcon involving the Prince That Was Promised, leaving fans speculating about a new revelation.
A Journey through Haunted Harrenhal and Further
The entire season saw Daemon stationed at Harrenhal, and his encounter with Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin) at Godswood brought forth eerie visions. These included images of the Three-Eyed Raven, White Walkers, and even a hint at Daenerys Targaryen and her dragons being born from Khal Drogo’s pyre. Such scenes reference her poignant role in the overarching narrative of A Song of Ice and Fire.
The Prince That Was Promised Debate Continues
The idea that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) was the Starkgaryen who ended Daenerys’ tyrannical reign is widely debated. Game of Thrones added an intriguing dimension when Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) pointed out that the Valyrian word for ‘prince’ was gender-neutral, thus making Daenerys a viable candidate alongside others like Arya Stark, who slayed the Night King.
This season aims to convince us that Daenerys could indeed be the fabled Azor Ahai. The visual transition from a meteorite to Daenerys serves as an evident link to this legendary figure.
Daemon’s Vision Brings Revelation
The prophecy shown to Daemon compels him to pledge loyalty to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), cautioning that only a united front can save Westeros from an impending long winter.
The Prince That Was Promised remains an enigma, with Aegon the Conqueror’s dream and Viserys passing it down to Rhaenyra adding layers to the confusion. Now, Daemon is privy to this prophecy as well.
The Showrunner’s Take on Targaryen Dream
Showrunner Ryan Condal emphasized Aegon’s dream as an integral part of the narrative arc devised by George R.R. Martin to maintain continuity with Game of Thrones. However, some fans feel that House of the Dragon might be aiming to rectify certain contentious elements from Game of Thrones, such as clarifying dangling plot threads about the Prince That Was Promised.
Divergent Interpretations of Lightbringer Prophecy
The prophecy around the “Prince That Was Promised” is further explored through connections with various Targaryens and their fire-related powers.
Melisandre believed Jon Snow was Azor Ahai, while Lord of Light’s followers claimed it was Daenerys. Interestingly, in contrast with common beliefs, many Targaryens have succumbed to fire-related deaths – including Aegon V and Duncan at Summerhall and Aerion via drinking wildfire – reinforcing that not all possess immunity to flames.
A Final Insight: Can Dany Be The Promised Savior?
A potential validation for Daenerys being Azor Ahai relates to her unique ‘fireproof’ trait uncommon among other Targaryens. Yet this remains ambiguous as to whether we can definitively count her among prophesied saviors in lore-rich Westerosi history.
