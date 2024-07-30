House of the Dragon S2E6 Smallfolk Brings Alliances and Betrayals

The much-anticipated sixth episode of House of the Dragon Season 2, titled ‘Smallfolk,’ is a game-changer for Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy). As tensions rise, the episode delivers unexpected twists that set the stage for a thrilling season finale.
After unsuccessfully attempting to claim a dragon in the previous episode, Rhaenyra finally confronts the new rider, Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty). This episode’s dramatic opening scene finds Rhaenyra squaring off with Addam and his dragon, Seasmoke, on an isolated beach. Addam’s declaration that he only wishes to learn the ways of dragonriders and serve his queen highlights his inner conflict and ambition.
Addam’s Unexpected Allegiance
When confronted by Rhaenyra, Addam insists he had no intention of seizing Seasmoke for personal gain. He humbly kneels before her, pledging to learn the ways of dragonriders and serve his queen. This act earns him Rhaenyra’s tentative trust, setting the stage for future alliances and betrayals.
Alicent’s Doubt and Determination
Meanwhile, back in King’s Landing, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) expresses her frustration about always being sidelined despite her efforts to serve both her house and the realm. Ser Rickard Thorne reassures her that she will have a scar, but it will be easily hidden. This interaction reflects Alicent’s growing isolation and determination.
Larys Strong’s Intrigues
Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) continues to play both sides as he navigates the complex politics of Westeros. Outside, Jasper “Ironrod” Wylde brings Larys news of Seasmoke’s new rider. Their conversation showcases Larys’ strategic mind and his ability to manipulate information to his advantage.
Corlys Velaryon’s Calculations
Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) also grapples with this revelation. When informed about Addam’s lowborn status, he decides to await Rhaenyra’s judgment before passing any verdict. This cautious approach signifies Corlys’ wisdom and political acumen in dealing with uncertain situations.
Mysaria’s Counsel
Back on Dragonstone, Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) challenges Rhaenyra’s trust in Addam. She questions whether dragons truly seek those with Targaryen blood or if it’s something else entirely. This paradox forces Rhaenyra to consider broader strategies for recruiting dragon riders.
Daemon’s Diplomacy in the Riverlands
Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) continues his militaristic undertakings by summoning Lord Tully’s grandson Oscar (Archie Barnes) and other Riverlords to swear fealty to Queen Rhaenyra. Despite resistance due to Daemon’s controversial actions, their loyalty is secured through Daemon’s assertive diplomacy.
The Rise of Jacaerys Velaryon
Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett) debates over lowborn individuals claiming dragons. His conversation with Rhaenyra reveals his concerns about maintaining House Targaryen’s legacy amidst changing tides.
Tensions culminate when Vermithor, a massive dragon known as the Bronze Fury, is introduced into the fold. The chaos that ensues when potential riders attempt to claim Vermithor underscores the dangers inherent in these pursuits.
The news was revealed (loudly) to Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, one of the illegitimate sons of her Hand, Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint).
Aemond’s Action Plan
At King’s Landing, Aemond learns that Ormund Hightower is facing challenges on multiple fronts but finds solace in Prince Daeron’s impending arrival with Tessarion. As Aemond takes flight towards Dragonstone following Ulf’s trail, he pulls back upon realizing Rhaenyra now commands three dragons—signaling an impending conflict.
The episode concludes with a teaser for next week’s highly-anticipated finale where Alicent confronts Aemond. Her stern warning about his ambitions bringing only ruin sets an ominous tone for what lies ahead.
Follow Us