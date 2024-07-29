House of the Dragon Reveals a Groundbreaking Dragon Bond in Season 2

by

SPOILER ALERT! This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2, episode 6.

The Unprecedented Choice of Seasmoke

Seasmoke’s decision to choose Addam of Hull as his rider in House of the Dragon‘s recent episode is a monumental twist. For the first time in Westerosi history, a dragon has bonded with someone who isn’t from House Targaryen. This challenges the long-held belief that only Targaryens can ride dragons, shaking up traditional dragonriding customs.

A Break from Tradition

Addam’s bond with Seasmoke questions the deeply rooted notion that dragons favor Targaryens due to their Valyrian bloodline. Although Addam is the bastard son of Corlys Velaryon and thus partly Valyrian, he lacks the pure Targaryen lineage. As Rhaenyra sought out Ser Steffon Darklyn, who has a trace of Targaryen ancestry, she didn’t anticipate Seasmoke rejecting him and choosing Addam instead.

After Laenor Velaryon faked his death in season 1, his dragon Seasmoke became restless. Approximately a decade later, Seasmoke actively sought out Addam at Driftmark, demonstrating autonomy that is rare among dragons.

A First in Westerosi Lore

This particular twist signifies a scenario we’ve never witnessed in Westeros—a dragon choosing its rider independent of familial lines or historical precedent. Knowing that dragons have long been associated mainly with House Targaryen for their thick Valyrian blood, this development is especially devastating for the Targaryens.

The Implications for House Targaryen

This unforeseen event puts House Targaryen in a precarious position. For centuries, they have maintained their dominance largely due to their exclusive ability to command dragons. Now that any individual might bond with a dragon without the family’s approval or assistance, it significantly diminishes their mythic status and underscores a lack of understanding of dragonriding traditions.

The Complexity of Dragon-Bonding

The VFX team behind ‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 faced challenges in portraying dragon scenes. Showrunner Ryan Condal described the effect of a dragon crash resembling a napalm drop, highlighting Aegon’s destructive battle on Sunfyre. This underscores the intricate and volatile nature of these bonds. In stark contrast to this chaos, Addam’s bond with Seasmoke was marked by intentional choice rather than force or conquest.

This paradigm shift brings forth many questions: Can anyone in Westeros now claim a dragon? How will this impact the power dynamics? We continue to follow these developments as new episodes air every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.

