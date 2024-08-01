House of the Dragon Penultimate Episode Delivers Memorable Throne Moments

The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon Season 2 truly delivered one of those iconic moments that fans will be dissecting for years. Picking up after Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) failed attempt to claim a dragon, we see her confront the new rider—Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty).
In last week’s episode, Seasmoke chose Addam as its new rider in a twist that took everyone by surprise. This unpredictable event sets up the dramatic scenes that follow. When news reaches Rhaenyra that Seasmoke is now bonded with someone else, she takes Syrax to find this mysterious rider.
A Confrontation on the Beach
The episode’s opening scene shows Rhaenyra squaring off against Addam and Seasmoke on a secluded beach. Addam approaches cautiously but is halted when Rhaenyra proclaims,
You stand before the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms with a dragon of House Targaryen! Kneeling before Rhaenyra, Addam responds,
I had no design upon it! I want to learn the ways of dragonriders and serve my queen!
Rhaenyra challenges his sudden rise, but Addam asserts his dedication to House Velaryon and claims the dragon chose him. Despite their initial tension, they reach an understanding, with Rhaenyra recognizing his potential value in the coming conflicts.
Troubles in King’s Landing
The scene shifts back to King’s Landing where Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) feels increasingly disillusioned with her place in the political landscape of Westeros. She confides in Ser Rickard Thorne during a walk in the Kingswood, expressing her frustrations. Her escape to the woods becomes symbolic of her desire for agency.
A significant subplot unravels as Larys Strong manipulates strategies within King’s Landing. He receives critical intelligence about Seasmoke and shrewdly considers its implications, highlighting his cunning nature and political acumen.
Tension Builds at Dragonstone
Meanwhile at Dragonstone, tensions between Daemon and Rhaenyra escalate dramatically. After Daemon undermines her authority during a council meeting, he violently chokes her when she invokes Aegon’s dream. This shocking moment exposes Daemon’s simmering resentment and ambition.
This act is not just about asserting dominance but also reflects Daemon’s frustration over his own perceived inadequacies compared to Rhaenyra’s prophetic knowledge.
A Power Move Amidst Chaos
The episode crescendos as viewers witness Ulf with his newly bonded dragon flying around the Red Keep, exhilarated by his newfound power. Such raw imagery showcases how dragons symbolize both majesty and terror within this universe.
A Glimpse into Alicent’s Future
The final scenes offer a reflective pause; Alicent, sitting beside a campfire, uncertainly contemplating her next moves away from King’s Landing. She tells Ser Rickard Thorne she’s not certain about returning.
I don’t know what will be in my future after the course of what I’m about to do, Cooke explains Alicent’s dilemma as she faces decisions that could shape her family’s destiny forever.
The Calm Before the Storm
This episode masterfully sets up what’s sure to be an epic season finale, filled with political machinations, personal vendettas, and dragon confrontations. With Alicent out in the woods plotting her family’s future and Rhaenyra forging uneasy alliances, all eyes are on the impending clash that will decide Westeros’ fate.
Don’t miss out as it all unfolds on HBO this Sunday—mark your calendars for August 4 at 9 PM ET.
