House of the Dragon Nears Season Finale With New Dragonriders and Alicent’s Challenges

by

The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon‘s second season left fans buzzing with excitement and anticipation as we approached the highly-anticipated finale. The episode, entitled Smallfolk, delivered significant developments for key characters and intriguing new plot twists.

Introduction of New Dragonrider Addam of Hull

Following Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) failed attempt to claim a dragon in last week’s episode, a surprising turn occurred when Seasmoke chose Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty) as its rider. This unexpected event sent ripples through the storyline, prompting Rhaenyra to confront Addam on a secluded beach.

House of the Dragon Nears Season Finale With New Dragonriders and Alicent&#8217;s Challenges

The tense face-off showed Rhaenyra demanding answers from Addam, who claimed he had no intention of seizing the dragon but simply sought to learn the ways of the dragonriders and serve his queen. He thus pledged his loyalty to Rhaenyra, kneeling before her.

This dragon came to me, not I to him. I have sweated blood in service of House Velaryon. I may appear lowborn… But I know much and more of service! And if the gods call me to greater things, who am I to refuse them?

Alicent’s Struggles in King’s Landing

Back at King’s Landing, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) faced her own turmoil. In an emotional scene, she confided in Ser Rickard Thorne about feeling cast aside despite dedicating her life to serving both her house and realm. Determined to find solace, she ventured into the Kingswood with minimal retinue.

House of the Dragon Nears Season Finale With New Dragonriders and Alicent&#8217;s Challenges

Daemon Targaryen’s Complex Character Reactions

The dynamic Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) continued to captivate viewers. Sarah Hess, a writer for the show, highlighted fans’ mixed perceptions:

Not that Matt isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role. But Daemon himself… I don’t want him to be my boyfriend! I’m a little baffled how they’re all, ‘Oh, daddy!’ And I’m just like: ‘Really?’ How—in what way—was he a good partner, father or brother—to anybody? You got me. He ain’t Paul Rudd.

House of the Dragon Nears Season Finale With New Dragonriders and Alicent&#8217;s Challenges

Daemon Uniting Forces at Harrenhal

Despite these complexities, Daemon made a significant move by arriving at Harrenhal with Riverlords. This strategic alliance aimed at consolidating forces for the looming battle against the Greens emphasized Daemon’s tactical prowess.

Aemond’s Critical Decision

The tension soared as Aemond Targaryen took a crucial step by mounting his dragon, setting the stage for an upcoming battle scene pivotal for his character’s development.

Aemond mounts his dragon in the upcoming battle scene.

The Fate of Alicent

As war looms closer, fans speculate about Alicent’s ultimate fate. Actress Olivia Cooke shed light on her interpretation:

I think she ultimately recognized a mother trying to protect her children, which is exactly what Rhaenys would do.

This insight into Alicent’s maternal instincts adds layers to her character amidst unfolding chaos.

A Glimpse into What Lies Ahead

House of the Dragon Nears Season Finale With New Dragonriders and Alicent&#8217;s Challenges

With these plot twists and character dynamics set in motion, the stage is set for an explosive season finale on Sunday, August 4th. As fans eagerly await the showdown between factions and the resolution of mounting tensions, one thing is sure: House of the Dragon continues to deliver gripping drama right to its finish line.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Announce Fourth Child’s Name
3 min read
Jul, 28, 2024
What to Know Before Watching Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn in Daddio
3 min read
Jun, 28, 2024
First Look at Julia Garner in the Rosemary’s Baby Prequel Apartment 7A
3 min read
Jul, 18, 2024
Rebel Moon Director’s Cut Now R-Rated with New Title Release
3 min read
May, 2, 2024
Jennifer Garner’s Family Fun Pool Day at Her $7.9 Million LA Home
3 min read
Jul, 9, 2024
Anticipation Grows for Rings of Power Season 2 with Major Villain Transformation
3 min read
Jul, 13, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.