House of the Dragon Nears Season Finale With New Dragonriders and Alicent’s Challenges

The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon‘s second season left fans buzzing with excitement and anticipation as we approached the highly-anticipated finale. The episode, entitled Smallfolk, delivered significant developments for key characters and intriguing new plot twists.
Introduction of New Dragonrider Addam of Hull
Following Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) failed attempt to claim a dragon in last week’s episode, a surprising turn occurred when Seasmoke chose Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty) as its rider. This unexpected event sent ripples through the storyline, prompting Rhaenyra to confront Addam on a secluded beach.
The tense face-off showed Rhaenyra demanding answers from Addam, who claimed he had no intention of seizing the dragon but simply sought to learn the ways of the dragonriders and serve his queen. He thus pledged his loyalty to Rhaenyra, kneeling before her.
This dragon came to me, not I to him. I have sweated blood in service of House Velaryon. I may appear lowborn… But I know much and more of service! And if the gods call me to greater things, who am I to refuse them?
Alicent’s Struggles in King’s Landing
Back at King’s Landing, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) faced her own turmoil. In an emotional scene, she confided in Ser Rickard Thorne about feeling cast aside despite dedicating her life to serving both her house and realm. Determined to find solace, she ventured into the Kingswood with minimal retinue.
Daemon Targaryen’s Complex Character Reactions
The dynamic Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) continued to captivate viewers. Sarah Hess, a writer for the show, highlighted fans’ mixed perceptions:
Not that Matt isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role. But Daemon himself… I don’t want him to be my boyfriend! I’m a little baffled how they’re all, ‘Oh, daddy!’ And I’m just like: ‘Really?’ How—in what way—was he a good partner, father or brother—to anybody? You got me. He ain’t Paul Rudd.
Daemon Uniting Forces at Harrenhal
Despite these complexities, Daemon made a significant move by arriving at Harrenhal with Riverlords. This strategic alliance aimed at consolidating forces for the looming battle against the Greens emphasized Daemon’s tactical prowess.
Aemond’s Critical Decision
The tension soared as Aemond Targaryen took a crucial step by mounting his dragon, setting the stage for an upcoming battle scene pivotal for his character’s development.
Aemond mounts his dragon in the upcoming battle scene.
The Fate of Alicent
As war looms closer, fans speculate about Alicent’s ultimate fate. Actress Olivia Cooke shed light on her interpretation:
I think she ultimately recognized a mother trying to protect her children, which is exactly what Rhaenys would do.
This insight into Alicent’s maternal instincts adds layers to her character amidst unfolding chaos.
A Glimpse into What Lies Ahead
With these plot twists and character dynamics set in motion, the stage is set for an explosive season finale on Sunday, August 4th. As fans eagerly await the showdown between factions and the resolution of mounting tensions, one thing is sure: House of the Dragon continues to deliver gripping drama right to its finish line.
