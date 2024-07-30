House of the Dragon Nears Finale with New Dragonriders and Alicent’s Dilemma

The eagerly awaited second season of House of the Dragon nears its finale, and fans are abuzz about the latest events. Notably, Rhaenyra Targaryen’s recruitment of new dragonriders, and the brewing tensions surrounding Alicent Hightower.
Rhaenyra’s Quest for New Dragonriders
In a gripping standoff, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) confronts Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty) on a beach after finding out Seasmoke had chosen him as its rider. This pivotal moment adds depth to the plot, as Rhaenyra must convince Addam to join her cause.
This scene strikes a particular chord with fans. As one enthusiast commented,
The revelation of Addam’s bond with Seasmoke has Rhaenyra once again reconsidering her noble family’s longstanding divine claim to dragons.
New Faces Join the Fold
Addam Hull’s backstory is intriguing. Previously known as a bastard from Driftmark, his allegiance is now crucial. Laenor Velaryon’s dragon, Seasmoke, accepting him indicates a significant shift.
Rhaenyra recruiting new dragonriders opens discussions on who can bond with dragons traditionally reserved for those of Valyrian blood. The scene also highlights Addam’s willingness to serve Rhaenyra, bringing new dynamics into play.
Alicent Hightower’s Strained Loyalty
Meanwhile, in King’s Landing, Alicent Hightower continues her strained efforts to balance duty and self-worth. Olivia Cooke’s portrayal captures Alicent’s turmoil perfectly as she confides,
All my life… I have endeavored to serve both my house and the realm. And somehow none of it matters. We are cast aside. Or hated.
This quote resonates deeply amongst fans as it encapsulates her inner conflict while also hinting at her eventual fate which hangs by a thread as alliances shift and betrayal looms.
Trouble in the Riverlands
The Riverlands also provide their share of drama, particularly involving Daemon Targaryen’s interactions with House Tully. Lord Grover Tully’s successor, young Oscar Tully (Archie Barnes), shows unexpected defiance towards Daemon’s ruthless tactics.
These sequences depict political maneuverings and illustrate how loyalty and power are contested fiercely. Oscar boldly confronting Daemon reflects the growing resistance within Westeros’ nobility against perceived tyranny.
The Final Recruitment Push
As Rhaenyra pushes forward with her plan, seeking out more dragonriders from unexpected places such as bastards born in pleasure houses, the series emphasizes inclusivity in unexpected ways. Mysaria supports this unconventional recruit effort, pointing out the bountiful progeny long overlooked by traditionalist views.
This subplot not only broadens the show’s mythos but also questions inherited privileges that define dragon ownership in Westeros lore critically.
