House of the Dragon Episode 7 Sees Ulf Claim Silverwing Amidst Intrigue and Betrayal

by

Includes SPOILERS for House of the Dragon season 2, episode 7, and massive SPOILERS for Fire & Blood, the show’s source material.

An Eventful Sowing of the Seeds

Season 2, episode 7 of House of the Dragon sees Ulf claim and ride the beautiful dragon Silverwing. This follows a violent event known as the Sowing of the Seeds, where Rhaenyra gathers those with supposed Valyrian blood on Dragonstone to try and claim dragons. Ulf manages to form a bond with Silverwing, ending the episode on a high note after a sequence of fateful events.

A New Addition to House of the Dragon

Tom Bennett joins the cast as Ulf, a character with potential Valyrian lineage, though his exact origins remain murky. Despite his limited screen time before this pivotal moment, Ulf’s appearance adds to the intrigue as he claims Silverwing. His success at the Sowing is contrasted by Hugh and Addam who also claim dragons, strengthening Rhaenyra’s faction.

The Significance of Silverwing

Silverwing was once bonded to Queen Alysanne Targaryen and is notable not only for her size but also for her friendly demeanor towards humans. While trying to mount her, Ulf finds himself playfully pushed over by Silverwing, who quickly grows fond of him. There might be more to their bond since Silverwing has an established connection with Hugh’s dragon Vermithor from an earlier scene where Vermithor racked up its body count.

The Outcome and Betrayal

Together with Hugh and Addam, Ulf takes part in the Battle of Gullet. Depicted as a major naval conflict in The Dance of Dragons, this battle is pivotal as it underscores the strategic use of dragons in warfare. Following their contributions to Rhaenyra’s cause against Corlys Velaryon’s blockade, Ulf and Hugh ultimately switch sides during the First Battle of Tumbleton due to feeling undercompensated. Their betrayal earns them infamy as the Two Betrayers.

The Rise and Fall of Ulf

This transformation from ally to adversary showcases how power can corrupt. By claiming Silverwing, Ulf asserts control over one of Westeros’ most majestic creatures. His newfound status goes hand in hand with reckless ambition, setting up dramatic events for future episodes.

I told you. I was brooding, not sowing. Why are you so thickheaded?

