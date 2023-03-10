House Of The Dragon Managed To Repeat One Silly Mistake From Game Of Thrones

Nothing gets past fantasy TV series, Game Of Thrones, fans. The eagle-eyed bunch always manage to spot even the faintest mistakes in this award-winning series. With the flop of the last two seasons, its prequel tv show – House of The Dragon has been much anticipated, almost as a form of redemption for their botched beloved show.
The first few seasons of Game of Thrones started out great, with an immense appreciation for the realism of the fantasy series and its thrilling cliffhangers. Unfortunately, showrunners David Benioff and Daniel Brett Weiss seemed to have rushed through Season 7 and 8. This took away what was most loved about the show. First came the time jumps and over-Hollywoodization of the storyline and characters. Then the series also started to make clumsy editing mistakes. For fictional TV shows like Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, production is everything. It’s important for every detail to be true to the times, mood, and setting of the show. This is why mistakes in editing and production usually stand out. Humorously, the new TV series House of the dragon is beginning to make the same embarrassing mistakes its sequel series made.
Game Of Thrones’ Infamous Starbucks Cup Explained
Much like many other movie productions, the HBO hit TV show, ranked as one of the highest-budget shows. But still, it could not avoid a few bad editing hiccups. One such error that sent the Internet into a frenzy features the coffee cup saga in Season 8. In the first scene of Episode 4, survivors of the battle of Winterfell gathered in the great hall to celebrate their victory.
Here’s something that was unbeknownst to the cast and crew. A modern-day Starbucks coffee cup lay on the table close to the mother of dragons herself. Although it was somewhat hidden in the background, it was obvious to attentive fans. Trust the fans to find a needle in a haystack. After all, what is a modern coffee cup doing on of a medieval-themed set? Fortunately, the show speedily corrected this mishap after a plethora of attention was brought to it.
How House Of The Dragon Repeated Game Of Thrones’ Fail
As excitement for the series brews, there are also concerns that the same mistakes that ruined Game of Thrones Season 8 and 9 would wreck House of the Dragon too. The new season already has a few glaring production mistakes. Very early in the season (Episode 3), king Viserys played by Paddy Considine was spotted with what seemed like a green screen tape wrapped around two fingers. There was a time jump between Episodes 2 and 3 and the series implied that king Viserys lost two fingers to the mysterious illness (leprosy) plaguing him during that time.
The green screen sleeve was an obvious CGI fail, but it must have been a bit too indistinct, even for the professional eye of a movie editor. While the release of the next season is just around the corner, it is expected that the production crew will pay better attention to these mishaps. With the exciting story promised for the Season 2 of House of the Dragon, it would be a shame if the season will be marred by CGI mistakes and fails.
