Holly Jackson Discusses TV Adaptation of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder

Adaptation is an intriguing process, one that Holly Jackson finds particularly fascinating. According to Jackson,
I found the process of adaptation fascinating – seeing words on a page come to life on screen is truly magical. The transformation of her best-selling book into a six-part TV series has introduced changes, creating much buzz among fans.
Emma Myers, the talented young actress known for her breakout role in Wednesday, steps into the shoes of Pip Fitz-Amobi. She stars alongside Zain Iqbal, who plays Ravi Singh. This ensemble also includes notable actors like Anna Maxwell Martin and Gary Beadle.
The Intricacies of Bringing Pip and Ravi to Life
Jackson emphasized the effort put into portraying Pip and Ravi accurately, stating,
I wanted to bring Pip and Ravi from the book into on-screen life feeling as real and fully formed as possible, as well as adding in new layers of emotions. With significant character depth added for the screen adaptation, audiences can expect a nuanced narrative.
A New Perspective on Little Kilton
The setting of the series has shifted from a small Connecticut town to Buckinghamshire, fitting the British audience’s tastes. Jackson revealed her hopes for the series, saying she looks forward to viewers rediscovering all the secrets and lies of our small English town — Little Kilton. The mix of laugh-out-loud moments and pulse-pounding twists draws from both comedy and thriller genres extensively.
Challenges of Adaptation Revealed
Zain Iqbal discussed exploring different aspects in the series adaptation, highlighting that timelines were adjusted to fit the TV format. Zain Iqbal mentions, ‘I wanted to explore a different perspective in the series, focusing more on the childhood of the characters.’
Emma Myers shared her excitement over playing Pip in the interview scene with Netflix:
I’m thrilled about this show, and getting to be Pip has been a dream. Whether you’ve read the book or not, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is an experience all around. I think people are really going to like it.
Bringing in Talent for a Stellar Cast
The series not only features Emma Myers but also introduces a host of other talented actors. Among them are relative newcomers and seasoned performers alike, including Anna Maxwell Martin and Gary Beadle.
This adaptation is directed by Dolly Wells and promises a compelling take on Jackson’s trilogy. By melding elements from different genres while staying true to the essence of the book, the series aims to captivate both old fans and new viewers alike.
