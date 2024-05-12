Hogwarts Legacy Complete Walkthrough: Everything You Need to Know

The pull of a game as successful as Hogwarts Legacy is undeniable, but tackling it without a roadmap can leave you puzzled halfway through. Nevertheless, having a complete walkthrough that covers both the main plot and other relevant details will enhance your gaming experience. The game takes place within the familiar universe we all know, albeit in a different era — the 1800s, predating the events of the Harry Potter series. Hogwarts Legacy is an absorbing escapade RPG set in the wizarding world of the 1800s. Engineered by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros.
Games as a part of their Portkey Games franchise. Players assume the role of a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, experiencing life in the 19th century while uncovering hidden truths about the wizarding world. The game features open-world exploration, spellcasting, potion brewing, and the ability to tame magical beasts. Much like its gameplay, the game also worked its magic in real life, selling an astounding 12 million units and grossing half a billion dollars in its first two weeks on the market. And if you’re as pumped as we are to participate, here’s your complete rundown.
The Main Story Gives You a Nudge in Solving Mysteries in Hogwarts Legacy
Plunging into a game blind with rich lore can be a thrilling experience, but it might feel overwhelming if the lore gets overly dense. Hogwarts Legacy’s central narrative follows the journey of a fledgling wizard caught in a Goblin rebellion. Roaming the legendary school of witchcraft and wizardry and its neighboring landscapes, you’ll find traces of a lost magical tradition. There are precisely 13 core quests essential to the game’s plot (excluding a cluster of mini-missions). Listed below are all core objectives, including mini-missions, laid out with simple but reliable tactics to smash through them.
Prologue
- The Path to Hogwarts – Endure the dragon onslaught, decipher puzzles in Gringotts with Professor Fig using spells like Revelio and Lumos, then escape the vault to arrive near Hogwarts for the Sorting Ceremony.
Attend Your First Day at Hogwarts
- Welcome to Hogwarts – To tackle this quest, attend Charms class, then go to Defense Against the Dark Arts, visit Hogsmeade for gear, and keep track of your classes with the Field Guide Map.
- Charms Class – Head to the Charms classroom, learn the Accio spell by completing the semicircle minigame, then participate in the Summoners Court minigame outside, aiming to beat Natsai if possible.
- Defense Against the Dark Arts Class – Attend Defense Against the Dark Arts class, learn the Levioso spell, duel Sebastian Sallow, and then talk to him about the secret dueling club.
- Weasley After Class & Professor Ronen’s Assignment – Meet Professor Weasley in the Transfiguration classroom, choose a student to go to Hogsmeade with, then report to Professor Ronen in the courtyard to collect flying pages and learn the Reparo spell.
- Welcome to Hogsmeade – Explore Hogsmeade with your chosen companion, visit shops, fend off a troll attack, and witness a tense confrontation at The Three Broomsticks before returning to Hogwarts.
Find the Secret in the Restricted Section
- The Locket’s Secret & Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1 – Talk to Professor Fig in the Defense Against the Dark Arts tower and complete Professor Hecat’s Assignment I by learning the Incendio spell through Crossed Wands and spell combination practice.
- Secrets of the Restricted Section – Speak with Professor Fig, then find Sebastian Sallow outside the library. Follow his instructions, learn the Disillusionment charm, sneak into the Restricted Section, and explore to uncover mysteries.
- Tomes and Tribulations – Return to Professor Fig’s classroom, interrupt Fig and Professor Sharp’s conversation, give Fig the book, and then find out about the missing pages.
Live as a Student Until Professor Fig Returns
- Herbology Class – Replant a Mandrake, sow Dittany seeds, and use Chinese Chomping Cabbages to attack a dummy. Then, chat with Leander and Professor Garlick to wrap up the quest.
- Potions Class – Attend Potions Class, brew a Wiggenweld Potion by crushing ingredients and stirring, then collect ingredients for the Edurus Potion and brew it in class.
- The Girl from Uagadou – Meet Natsai in Lower Hogsfield, discuss targeting Theophilis to disrupt Rookwood and Ranroks’ operation, then wait for her to gather more intel before continuing to the Trials of Merlin quest.
- Trials of Merlin – Defeat the Ashwinder Scouts and Duellist while completing the Duelling Feat in under 60 seconds. Then, retrieve the Mallowsweet herb, place it in the center of the stone swirl, and Incendio the braziers atop the pillars to complete the first trial.
Tell Professor Fig About the Map Chamber
- House quests
House Ravenclaw – Meet with Ollivander in Hogsmeade, investigate the Owlery, use Accio to pull down rings in the alcoves, collect Jackdaw statues, and trigger a cutscene with Jackdaw.
House Gryffindor – Get a letter from Nellie Oggspire, meet Nearly Headless Nick, get roast beef from the House Elf kitchen, and join the Headless Hunt by finding Jackdaw’s head in the pumpkins.
House Hufflepuff – Get a letter from Lenora Everleigh, and meet Eldritch Diggory. Talk to Helen Thistlewood in Upper Hogsfield. Go to Azkaban, speak to Anne, and get a clue about Jackdaw’s vault.
House Slytherin – Find Scrope’s notes, meet Scrope, visit Apollonia’s grotto, retrieve a clue in the grotto, and arrange to meet Jackdaw.
- Professor Hecat’s Assignment 2 – To learn Expelliarmus in Hogwarts Legacy, go to the Astronomy Wing near the Defense Against the Dark Arts Classroom, enter the classroom, watch the cutscene, and talk to Professor Hecat.
- Jackdaw’s Rest – Meet Jackdaw outside the Forbidden Forest, follow him inside, defeat Goblins, unlock a door with orbs, navigate through, defeat spiders, find Jackdaw’s skeleton, talk to Percival Rackham, spend Talent Points, then return to Hogwarts.
Complete the First Keeper Trial
- Flying Class – Head to the north courtyard, meet Madam Kogawa, summon your broom, fly through rings, follow Everett around Hogwarts, and visit Albie Weekes’ shop in Hogsmeade for your own broom.
- In the Shadow of the Undercroft – Meet Sebastian at night in the Defense Against the Dark Arts Tower, follow him to the secret entrance in the Undercroft, learn Confringo, use it to light the chandeliers, and keep the Undercroft a secret.
- The Room of Requirement – Meet Professor Weasley at the top of the Astronomy Tower, learn the Evanesco spell, clear obstacles, and summon a Potting Table and Potions Station to customize your personal room.
Improve Your Magical Abilities to Access the Next Trial
- The Map Chamber – Meet Professor Fig, go to the Map Chamber, discover a spectral map, and talk to Percival Rackham to start four trials to master Ancient Magic, spurred by the threat of Dark Magic from Goblins.
Prepare For Your Search For the Next Keeper
- Percival Rackham’s Trial – Defeat enemies, solve puzzles, and defeat the Pensieve Guardian to complete Percival Rackham’s Trial in Hogwarts Legacy. Then, interact with the Pensieve and speak to Charles Rookwood to finish the quest.
Prepare For Your Search For the Final Keeper
- Beasts Class – Attend Beasts Class, brush and feed the Puffskein and Kneazles, meet Highwing the Hippogriff, and help Poppy investigate poachers.
- The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament – Meet Gladwin near the Moving Staircase, observe the changing Demiguise Statue, remove its Demiguise Moon, learn Alohomora, unlock two more statues, return the moons to Gladwin, and he’ll offer help with stronger Alohomora spells.
- The Helm of Urtkot – Talk to Sirona at The Three Broomsticks, then meet Lodgok at the Hogs Head tavern. Lodgok will tell you about the need for a Goblin relic to learn about Ranrok’s plans.
- In the Shadow of the Estate – Meet Sebastian in Feldcroft, defeat a Goblin ambush, investigate the area with Sebastian, and uncover hidden secrets in the Undercroft to conclude the quest.
- The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom – Use the Nab-sack to rescue a Puffskein and a Jobberknoll, then capture a Mooncalf at night. Put them in the Vivarium, care for them, collect materials, and upgrade gear with the Enchanted Loom.
- Astronomy Class – Go to the Astronomy Tower, focus your telescope, get Amit’s telescope, align the constellation on the Astronomy Table, and Amit will congratulate you.
- Professor Garlick’s Assignment 1 – Buy the Venomous Tentacula and Mandrake from Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogsmeade. Use the Venomous Tentacula on the ground and the Mandrake during fights with multiple enemies. Then, return to Professor Garlick to learn Wingardium Leviosa.
- The High Keep – Meet Natty outside Falbarton Castle, then follow her instructions to sneak in. Use spells to solve puzzles, rescue creatures, and escape with Highwing the hippogriff, while gathering evidence against Rookwood and Harlow.
- Back on the Path – Return to the Map Chamber, tell Professor Fig your plans with Lodgok, and learn about Goblin activity in Rookwood Castle from Charles Rookwood. He asks you to find his portrait there before it’s taken by the wrong people.
- Charles Rookwood’s Trial – Head to Rookwood Castle, defeat enemies inside, find Rookwood’s portrait in the cellar, start the second trial, solve puzzles, defeat enemies, view a memory, and exit through the Enchanted Stone archway.
Stop Ranrok and Rookwood
- Fire and Vice – Meet Poppy Sweeting north of the Forbidden Forest, then go with her to Horntail Hall, a poachers’ hideout. Investigate the camp, confront poachers, free a dragon, and escape with Poppy.
- Professor Weasley’s Assignment – Find the Field Guide page in the Underground Harbour by casting Revelio on the easternmost dock, then grab the page from the library by talking to Sophronia Franklin and collecting the Intermediate Transfiguration book.
- In the Shadow of the Mine – Meet Sebastian, enter the mine, defeat enemies, unlock the door, grab the triptych piece, and return to the Undercroft.
- It’s All Gobbledegook – Speak to Amit at the Astronomy Tower, then meet Lodgok near the mine entrance to gather schematics while avoiding detection. Inform Lodgok of the plans afterward.
- The Headmistress Speaks – Speak to Niamh Fitzgerald in the Map Chamber to learn that the third Trial is in the Headmaster’s Office. Then, go to Professor Fig’s classroom to start the next quest.
- The Polyjuice Plot – Brab the Polyjuice Potion from Professor Fig, find Scrope with Madam Kogawa’s help and persuade Scrope to give you the password by choosing the “purity of blood” option.
- Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial – Enter the Headmaster’s Office, trigger a cutscene with Niamh’s portrait, then navigate through the stealth section in the village and defeat enemies in the castle using the Invisibility Cloak.
Prepare for Your OWLS
- In the Shadow of the Mountain – Follow Sebastian to the coast of Marunweem Lake, climb the hill, defeat enemies in the Tower Tunnel, collect the last triptych piece, return to the Undercroft, witness Isidora’s memory, and consider using her method to save Anne.
- Lodgok’s Loyalty – Enter Coastal Mine, defeat enemies, navigate through the mine, confront Ranrok, and escape before the collapse.
- San Bakar’s Trial – Head to Cragcroft Shore, reveal a Graphorn carving, then face the Lord of the Shore in Clagmar Coast, turning it into your ally after defeating it.
Stop Ranrok
- Wand Mastery – Craft the Keepers’ Wand with Ollivander in Hogsmeade, then defeat Victor Rookwood in an arena by overcoming waves of enemies and breaking his shield using specific spells.
- The Final Repository – Meet Fig, defeat enemies in the caves, choose to contain the magic, defeat Ranrok by hitting colored orbs, summon a new repository cage, and conclude with a conversation in the Great Hall.
Post-game
- Weasley’s Watchful Eye – Meet with Professor Weasley in her office at the Transfiguration Classroom. She’ll congratulate you on your achievements, review your progress, and encourage you to keep exploring if your Field Guide isn’t complete yet.
- The House Cup – After completing Weasley’s Watchful Eye quest, go to the Great Hall for the House Cup Ceremony. Get an extra 100 points for your House from Professor Weasley, ensuring your House wins.
Side Missions Are Optional, but the Enticing Rewards Make It Hard to Resist Exploring beyond the Main Storyline
Not only does the main narrative boast a wealth of content, but there is also a meticulous list of side quests, so you’re never twiddling your thumbs. Side tasks offer a smoother ride compared to the main objectives, and unlocking them is as uncomplicated as finishing the main ones. Even with sidequests being entirely optional, completing each quest earns you unique items that will come in handy as you continue your adventures.
Never let an opportunity slip through your fingers, as they say. The game’s ending won’t be different based on side quests, so players can finish the main story first if they prefer. In total, there are 57 side quests, not counting the PlayStation-timed exclusive quest. Below is a comprehensive rundown of all the sidequests, including their locations and the rewards you’ll receive for completing each one.
Located at Cragcroft
- Sacking Selwyn – Rewards include: Ashwinder Skull Gloves
Located at Irondale
- E-Vase-Ive Manoeuvre – Rewards include: Wand Handle
- A Thief in the Night – Rewards include: Niffer Mask
Located at Hogsmeade
- (J. Pippin’s Potions) A Demanding Delivery – Rewards include: Appearances (Potioneer’s Cap), 300 Galleons
- (Three Broomsticks) A Friend in Deed – Rewards include: Conjuration Spellcraft (Three Broomsticks) Follow the Butterflies – Rewards include: Conjuration Spellcraft
- (Three Broomsticks) Tangled Web – Rewards include: Sinister Oddities Shelf
- (Behind the Three Broomsticks) Venomous Revenge – Rewards include: Dragonhide Herbologist Gloves
- (Spintwitches) Flight Test – Rewards include: Broom
- (Spintwitches) Sweeping the Competition – Rewards include: Broom Upgrade
- (Spintwitches) The Sky is the Limit – Rewards include: Broom Upgrade
- Minding Your Own Business (PlayStation exclusive) – Rewards include: Shopkeeper Cosmetic Set, Hogsmeade Shop, Felix Felicis Potion Recipe
- (Dogweed and Deathcap) Spot Removal – Rewards include: Bubotuber Harvesting Attire
- Taking the Biscuit – Rewards include: Beast Rescuer Robe
- (Hogsmeade Square) The Unique Unicorn – Rewards include: Wooden Maiden, Hazel the Unicorn, Galleons
Located at Upper Hogsfield
- Breaking Camp – Rewards include: Conjuration Spellcraft
- Brother’s Keeper – Rewards include: Wand Handles
- Ghost of our Love – Rewards include: Treasure-Seeker’s Scarf
Located at Hogwarts Castle
- (Astronomy Wing) All’s Well That Ends Bell – Rewards include: Erumpent Horn (Greenhouses)
- Beeting a Curse – Rewards include: Conjuration Spellcraft
- (Defense Against the Dark Arts Tower) Cache in the Castle – Rewards include: Authentic Historian’s Uniform
- (Defense Against the Dark Arts Tower) Gobs of Gobstones – Rewards include: Wand Handles
- (Defense Against the Dark Arts Tower) Venomous Valour – Rewards include: Appearances
- (Bell Tower Courtyard) Crossed Wands: Round 1 – Rewards include: N/A
- (Bell Tower Courtyard) Crossed Wands: Round 2 – Rewards include: N/A
- (Bell Tower Courtyard) Crossed Wands: Round 3 – Rewards include: Appearances
- (Bell Tower Courtyard) Spell Combination Practice – Rewards include: N/A
- (Bell Tower Courtyard) Spell Combination Practice 2 – Rewards include: N/A
- (Transfiguration Courtyard) The Daedalian Keys – Rewards include: Relic House Uniform
- (Transfiguration Courtyard) The Tale of Rowland Oakes – Rewards include: Handcrafted Necklace
- (Entrance Hall) Dissending for Sweets – Rewards include: Conjuration Spellcraft, Galleons
- (Central Hall) Flying off the Shelves – Rewards include: Wand Handles, Galleons
- (Central Hall) Like a Moth to a Frame – Rewards include: Field Guide Pages (In Hogwarts 1/8)
- (North Hall) History of Magic Class – Rewards include: Cauldrons Shelf Books
- (Room of Requirement) Foal of the Dead – Rewards include: Breeding Pen
- (Room of Requirement) Interior Decorating – Rewards include: Altering Spell, Conjuration Spellcraft x2
- (Room of Requirement) The Plight of the House-Elf – Rewards include: N/A
- (Room of Requirement) Phoenix Rising – Rewards include: Phoenix Feather
- (Flying Class Lawn) Summoner’s Court: Match 1 – Rewards include: N/A
- (Flying Class Lawn) Summoner’s Court: Match 2 – Rewards include: N/A
- (Flying Class Lawn) Summoner’s Court: Match 3 – Rewards include: N/A
- (Flying Class Lawn) Summoner’s Court: Match 4 – Rewards include: N/A
- (Flying Class Lawn) Summoner’s Court: Match 5 – Rewards include: N/A
- (Library) Portrait in a Pickle – Rewards include: Oddities Shelf
- (Boathouse) Mer-Ky Depths – Rewards include: Appearances
- (Charms Classroom) The Hall of Herodiana – Rewards include: Appearances
- (South Wing) The Man Behind the Moons – Rewards include: Alohomora Level 2-3
Located at Brocburrow
- Kidnapped Cabbage – Rewards include: Conjuration Spellcraft
- Troll Control – Rewards include: Appearances
Located at Manor Cape
- (Manor Glen) Cursed Tomb Treasure – Rewards include: Treasure-Seeker’s Attire
- (Henrietta’s Hideaway) Solved by the Bell – Rewards include: Treasure-Seeker’s Longcoat, 400 Galleons
Located at Bainburgh
- Rescuing Rococo – Rewards include: Niffler Fur-Lined Hat, Galleons
Located at Marunweem
- Birds of a Feather – Rewards include: Debonair Socialite Ensemble, Gwyneira the Diricawl
Located at Poidsear Coast
- (Poidsear Castle) The Hippogriff Marks the Spot – Rewards include: Treasure-Seeker’s Gloves
Located at Aranshire
- Absconder Encounter – Rewards include: Wand Handles, Galleons
- (Southeast) Well, Well, Well – Rewards include: Treasure-Seeker’s Bicorne Hat
Located at Lower Hogsfield
- Carted Away – Rewards include: Appearances
- The Lost Astrolabe – Rewards include: N/A
There’s No Shortage of Enemies to Contend with in Hogwarts Legacy
You’ll never find peace with the amount of enemies you harbor in Hogwarts Legacy. While the game is considered easy by many open-world veterans, Hogwarts Legacy has its fair share of deadly enemies. They might seem alike sometimes, but each enemy brings their own deadly flair to the table. With a roster of over 60 enemies all bent on your defeat, the only choice is to remain limber. Each enemy type may inhabit specific areas or environments within the game world, which means that every expedition maintains its thrill factor. Every enemy could have its own strengths, weaknesses, and tactics, so plot your moves accordingly. Here’s a breakdown of the enemies you’ll face in Hogwarts Legacy.
- Pergit
- Belgruff the Bludgeoner
- Grodbik
- Ogbert The Odd
- Bardolph Beaumont’s Corpse
- Lord of the Manor
- The Absconder
- The Grim
- The White Wolf
- Acromantula
- Venomous Scurriour
- Venomous Ambusher
- Venomous Shooter
- Venomous Matriarch
- Venomous Hatchling
- Thornback Scurriour
- Thornback Hatchling
- Thornback Ambusher
- Thornback Shooter
- Thornback Matriarch
- Pensieve Guardian
- Pensieve Sentry
- Pensieve Sentinel
- Pensieve Protector
- Armoured Troll
- Fighter Troll
- Fortified Troll
- Death’s Troll
- Forest Troll
- Mountain Troll
- River Troll
- Dark Mongrel
- Death’s Dark Mongrel
- The Riparian Troll
- The Insatiable Spider
- Quagmire Troll
- Alexandra’s Troll
- Ailsa Travers
- Death’s Shadow
- Stoneback Dugbog
- Great Spined Dugbog
- Cottongrass Dugbog
- Rampant Dugbog
- Gwendolyn Zhou
- Tempeste Thorne
- Iona Morgan
- Silvanus Selwyn
- Dunstan Trinity
- Catrin Haggarty
- Ashwinder Duellist
- Ashwinder Scout
- Ashwinder Assassin
- Ashwinder Ranger
- Ashwinder Soldier
- Ashwinder Executioner
- Poacher Duellist
- Poacher Tracker
- Poacher Animagus
- Poacher Executioner
- Poacher Ranger
- Poacher Stalker
- Loyalist Assassin
- Loyalist Commander
- Loyalist Sentinel
- Loyalist Warrior
- Loyalist Ranger
- Inferius
Hogwarts Legacy Isn’t Hogwarts Legacy without Spells
Without spells, the magical world that J.K. Rowling created wouldn’t exist in the same way, and the adventures of Hogwarts Legacy would be radically different. Combat in Hogwarts Legacy heavily leans on magic for both offense and defense. Spells are the fundamental building blocks of magic in the wizarding world. They enable witches and wizards to perform a wide range of magical feats, from basic charms to powerful curses.
Out of the 34 spells available in Hogwarts Legacy, you can allocate only 26 of them to your spell slots. Given the cap of 16 slots, you’ll need to make tough decisions about which spells complement your gameplay and which ones to ditch. Mix it up by using different sets for different purposes. For instance, ensure that you have at least one of either a control, damage, or force spells. Here are all the types of spells and what they manifest.
- Transformation – This can transform objects and enemies into various forms.
- Accio – Bring objects and enemies nearby.
- Descendo – Slamming enemies down.
- Depulso – It forcefully pushes away various enemies and objects.
- Flipendo – Tosses objects and enemies up and behind.
- Bombarda – Inflicts massive damage and triggers an explosion.
- Confringo – It’s a fiery bolt that hurts enemies from a distance.
- Diffindo – Efficiently cuts through targets from a distance.
- Expelliarmus – It takes away enemy weapons and deals damage to all, regardless of whether they have weapons or not.
- Incendio – It inflicts significant damage and can ignite specific items, but only if you’re close by.
- Altering Spell – Modify the appearance of objects in the Room of Requirement.
- Conjuring Spell – You can summon objects in the Room of Requirement.
- Evanesco – Causes objects to vanish and replaces them with a moonstone.
- Avada Kedavra – Wipes out enemies in a flash.
- Crucio – Makes enemies wriggle in pain, suffering extra due to a curse.
- Imperio – Forces enemies to fight with you briefly and also get cursed for extra damage.
- Alohomora – It unlocks doors and containers globally, but you need magical skills to use it.
- Ancient Magic Throw – It summons and tosses special items at enemies.
- Ancient Magic – Its attacks deal huge damage and can break Shield Charms.
- Basic Cast – Inflicts minor damage on enemies and objects.
- Petrificus Totalus – This traps weak enemies briefly, while stronger ones escape faster.
- Protego – This block spells and weapon strikes.
- Revelio – Reveals hidden items, puzzles, loot, and enemies.
- Stupefy – It temporarily stuns your enemies, which means they’ll take more damage from your
- attacks.
- Beast Feed – True to its name, this is used to feed beasts.
- Beast Petting Brush – This is for grooming beasts.
- Disillusionment – This helps you blend in and, technically, sneak up on enemies.
- Lumos – Aids vision in darkness and solving light-reliant puzzles.
- Nab-sack – Magic pouch for saving and holding beasts.
- Reparo – Enables rapid restoration of damaged items.
- Wingardium Leviosa – Lifts and guides objects.
- Levioso – Similar to Wingardium Leviosa, it lifts objects and enemies.
- Arresto Momentum – Slows down objects and enemies.
- Glacius – Enemies get frozen.
That covers all the essential information you’ll need to excel at Hogwarts Legacy. While there’s still much ahead of you, following this walkthrough will ensure smoother progression through the game’s quests and mysteries. Check out what’s next for Warner Bros games following season 1 of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.