Hoda Kotb’s Quick Wardrobe Fix During Live Paris Olympics Coverage

Today host Hoda Kotb experienced an unexpected wardrobe malfunction while hosting live from Paris during the 2024 Olympics. The infamous moment occurred when her yellow sundress split at the side, almost forcing an entire outfit change. However, Kaitlin Vickery, one of Today’s personal stylists, swiftly came to the rescue.
Kotb, staying professional and humorous, shared the incident on-air. She mentioned needing a stapler to keep her dress secure, and her co-host Savannah Guthrie provided support as the mishap unfolded:
Kaitlin Vickery was seen using a stapler to fix the chic midi-length garment in mere seconds.
The TV host quickly adjusted the matching yellow belt on her dress before giving Kaitlin a high-five and returning to her hosting duties alongside Savannah. Hoda posted a video clip of this moment on Instagram with the caption:
Wardrobe malfunction—nothing that a stapler can’t fix! Thx @kaitlinvictory.
The post drew attention from her 2.5 million followers. Comments flooded in, praising the quick fix:
‘Great hack,’ noted one follower while another joked ‘@kaitlinvictory gold medal for you.’ The episode demonstrated not only Kotb’s professionalism but also her ability to stay composed during unexpected on-air moments.
This incident wasn’t the only highlight of their Olympics coverage. Hoda and Savannah also got to hang out with Team USA athletes and renowned culinary expert Ina Garten, sharing fresh bread and French cheese during their segment.
A fun twist unfolded later when Hoda and Savannah dressed up as can-can dancers from Moulin Rouge. They were shown trying out red, white, and blue frilly skirts. Despite some comic struggles with the heavy costumes, they managed to perform on stage with enthusiasm.
As part of NBC’s comprehensive coverage strategy for the 2024 Games, viewers can anticipate more entertaining segments like these plus shots of Hoda enthusiastically supporting her favorites, such as the U.S. women’s gymnastics team. The implementation of features like the “Hoda-cam” ensures fans stay engaged through social media platforms.
