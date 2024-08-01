Hoda Kotb’s Quick Fix for Live Wardrobe Malfunction at the 2024 Summer Olympics

During a live segment at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Hoda Kotb encountered an unexpected wardrobe mishap. The Today show host was on-air with her cohost, Savannah Guthrie, when her yellow sundress split at the side, just under her bust.
A Quick Thinking and a Stapler
The incident almost forced an outfit change, but one of Today’s personal stylists, Kaitlin Vickery, quickly came to the rescue. She used a stapler to fix the chic midi-length dress in seconds. Hoda demonstrated calmness during the incident, exclaiming,
‘Wardrobe malfunction—nothing that a stapler can’t fix! Thx @kaitlinvictory.’ before giving Kaitlin a high-five and resuming her hosting duties.
Team USA Meetup
The mother-of-two didn’t let the wardrobe issue slow her down. Not long after the mishap, she was spotted meeting some of the Team USA athletes. Despite being away from family, hosting live from Paris provided unique opportunities for Hoda and Savannah.
‘Meeting Team USA was a highlight,’ shared Hoda as she continued to enjoy her time in Paris.
Opening Ceremony Insights
The much-anticipated Opening Ceremony premiered with grandeur right under the Eiffel Tower. Holly Hasegawa Leclercq expressed excitement from her boat by the river Seine:
‘It’s going to be one of a kind… They’re giving us five tickets.’
Moulin Rouge Experience
In addition to Olympic reporting responsibilities, Hoda and Savannah had the chance to embrace French culture by dressing up as can-can dancers. They described their experience with lighthearted mischief as they attempted high kicks on stage.
A Full Day of Adventures
Capping off Tuesday’s adventures was a visit to the Moulin Rouge show. Hoda and Savannah were joined by Craig Melvin and Al Roker, getting to meet cast members backstage. They felt massively relieved as the day wrapped up with camaraderie and laughter among team members.
An Emotional Journey
Savannah Guthrie shared a touching moment reflecting on their experience:
‘We were just a puddle on the floor. That wasn’t the rain. Those were our tears. It was just so beautiful.’
The Olympia setting solidified this moment as an unforgettable chapter in their broadcasting careers.
