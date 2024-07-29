Hoda Kotb’s Family Connection Plan During Paris Olympics Coverage

Hoda Kotb has some captivating plans as she prepares for Paris and the 2024 Summer Olympics. During the Monday, July 22 episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the mom of two disclosed a unique way her family will stay connected while she is away in Paris. Kotb shared that she will be creating a “Love You Loops” chain from paper for her daughters, Hope, 4, and Haley, 7.
I do a loop a day where we hide a little something like stickers or hair ties, and then they know how many days are left, explained Kotb. She will be traveling to Paris alongside co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin to cover the athletic games from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, Aug. 11.
In an episode in June, the mom of two chatted with guest host Sheinelle Jones on Today with Hoda & Jenna about her weekend plans, revealing that she and her daughters indulged in some refreshing fun.
We skinny-dipped! It was so fun! My kids were screaming. They were literally shrieking with delight, Kotb shared during the episode.
You went skinny dipping with your children? Jones asked in disbelief. Kotb responded casually,
Yeah, yeah. Continuing her recollection, Kotb shared,
We got out the towels, we’re right there. We were like running inside, screaming the whole time. In response to Jones asking if the kids had a great time, Kotb agreed,
It was so fun.
NBC is raising the bar with their outdoor studio design for comprehensive coverage of the Olympics. The new multi-level set on a bridge near the Seine River offers stunning views of iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower.
For the first time ever, Today show is bringing along a social-media producer to ensure that Guthrie, Kotb, and other hosts remain trending on Instagram and TikTok. This move showcases how NBC is adapting to digital trends to engage viewers more effectively online.
Kotb’s professional journey intersects with endearing personal moments. On April’s Bring Your Kid to Work Day segment of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Hoda brought her daughter Haley along. Haley cheerfully introduced herself,
Hi, my name is Haley and my mom is Hoda Kotb.
The hosts asked what Haley’s favorite part was about being at work with her mom.
That I get to see Mommy, she replied adorably. When asked who’s the boss between Bush Hager and Kotb,
You, Haley quipped. This drew a playful sigh from Kotb,
This has been happening all day.
