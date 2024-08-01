Hoda Kotb’s Clever Wardrobe Fix During the 2024 Summer Olympics Broadcast

by

Hoda Kotb experienced an unexpected wardrobe malfunction while co-hosting NBC’s Today live from Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. The incident showcased not only her quick wit but also the support of her team behind the scenes.

Wardrobe Mishap on Live TV

During a live segment, Hoda’s yellow sundress split at the side, just under her bust, threatening to force her into an unplanned outfit change. However, Today’s personal stylist Kaitlin Vickery stepped in promptly and used a stapler to temporarily fix the dress. Hoda Kotb&#8217;s Clever Wardrobe Fix During the 2024 Summer Olympics Broadcast Hoda adjusted her matching yellow belt before continuing with her duties alongside her co-host, Savannah Guthrie.

Social Media Reaction

Hoda Kotb&#8217;s Clever Wardrobe Fix During the 2024 Summer Olympics Broadcast Posting about the incident on Instagram, Hoda captioned the video: Wardrobe malfunction – nothing that a stapler can’t fix! Thx @kaitlinvictory. Her 2.5 million followers reacted enthusiastically with comments like Great hack! and I like the way you think lady!, while others appreciated her authenticity, calling her The most realistic person!

Welcoming Special Guests

The hosts had a busy schedule in Paris, meeting with Team USA athletes and featuring guests such as Ina Garten. Savannah Guthrie, hosting with Hoda, played a crucial role in navigating the engaging segments. Together, they welcomed viewers with intriguing cultural tidbits and culinary delights prepared by Garten. Hoda Kotb&#8217;s Clever Wardrobe Fix During the 2024 Summer Olympics Broadcast

Trying on Can-Can Costumes

The hosts immersed themselves in Parisian culture by trying on traditional can-can costumes. Despite the heaviness of the outfits and difficulty breathing while wearing them, they humorously attempted high kicks on stage. Hoda admitted jokingly, This is so easy!. They even joined the dancers for a brief performance and engaged in the iconic can-can scream.

Hoda Kotb&#8217;s Clever Wardrobe Fix During the 2024 Summer Olympics Broadcast Later that day, they reunited with Craig Melvin and Al Roker to watch Moulin Rouge and interacted with the cast backstage.

Poised Under Pressure

This wardrobe incident provided a glimpse into how live TV hosts handle unexpected challenges with grace. Hoda Kotb’s experience in Paris was highlighted not just by this minor setback but by her ability to maintain composure and continue to deliver captivating content amid potential disruptions.

