Hoda Kotb’s Clever Fix for Wardrobe Malfunction at Paris Olympics

Hoda Kotb and her team seem to have prepped for the unexpected at the Paris Olympics. While covering the 2024 Summer Games, the TODAY co-anchor posted a clip July 30 of how she found a clever way to fix a sudden wardrobe malfunction.
Hoda’s yellow dress appeared to have ripped along the waistline. But with the help of a stapler, a producer was able to secure the stitching on the side, then cover the fix with Hoda’s yellow belt. As everyone laughs in the clip, Hoda smiles at the fix and says,
Done. Kaitlin to the rescue! She captioned the post
Wardrobe malfunction— nothing that a stapler can’t fix!
Teacher here- stapler works every time! one person commented with the starry-eyed and clapping emoji. Another wrote,
If people even knew what I carried around as a personal stylist. Just helping the community 1 wardrobe malfunction at a time, adding the crying-laughing emoji.
The incident comes after Hoda shared previous challenges with ill-fitting clothes. She mentioned during a Fourth of July episode that
The straps were too small and her bra’s cups were not supportive enough.
You know when you’re like ‘Everything’s hanging out. It’s not right.’
The Scene at Women’s Gymnastics Final
Later in the day, TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie gave fans an inside look into her front-and-center spots at the women’s gymnastics team final with Hoda. In a selfie video, Savannah showed a glimpse of her and Hoda’s seats as the lights dimmed in the venue and their voices became a whisper.
We are at USA gymnastics—well everyone. The Olympics. Savannah says as Hoda attempts to open her binoculars. Hoda adds,
We have nothing to say but we’re excited.
A Memorable Moment with Good Music
Savannah jokes that anyone watching probably has vertigo with the way the camera was panning everywhere. Suddenly, Michael Jackson’s P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing) starts to play over speakers, causing Hoda and Savannah to immediately perk up and burst out dancing. This energetic reaction showed how they were really enjoying their time at the Olympics.
Savannah captioned her post:
Our view live from USA gymnastics in final round with @hodakotb at the Olympics!!!! USA, accompanied by an American flag emoji.
The playful video garnered many comments. One read,
You two are so cute!! Have so much fun!!!, while another simply stated affection with
Love you both so much!! Thanks for taking good care of us with you!!. The overwhelming positive responses demonstrated how much viewers enjoy seeing these co-hosts actively engaging on-site at such significant events like the Olympics.
