Hoda Kotb’s Clever Fix for an On-Air Wardrobe Malfunction at the 2024 Olympics

Today host Hoda Kotb had an unexpected wardrobe malfunction while hosting the show live from Paris during the 2024 Olympics. As she and her co-host, Savannah Guthrie, were on air Tuesday, Hoda’s sunny yellow dress split at the side, right below her bust.

Quick Thinking Saves the Day

Just as it seemed Hoda might need a complete outfit change, Kaitlin Vickery, one of Today’s personal stylists, came to her rescue. In a clip posted on Hoda’s Instagram, she is seen holding the fabric together as Kaitlin efficiently staples it back in place. Hoda captioned the video: Wardrobe malfunction — nothing that a stapler can’t fix! Thx @kaitlinvictory.

A True Professional

In true professional style, Hoda swiftly re-adjusted her matching yellow belt and continued with her hosting duties alongside Savannah Guthrie. This moment was met with admiration from her followers on Instagram, who applauded Hoda’s practicality. One user commented, The most realistic person! Love this!!

The Supportive Co-hosts

The Supportive Co-hosts

Savannah Guthrie also showed support for Hoda through all of this.

The Fun Continues in Paris

After the incident, Hoda and Savannah continued their day by engaging with Team USA athletes and enjoying Parisian delights. They even welcomed Ina Garten into their temporary studio where they indulged in fresh bread and French cheese selected by Ina herself.

Moulin Rouge Adventures

The excitement didn’t end there. Hoda and Savannah tried on can-can costumes backstage at Moulin Rouge, making light-hearted comments about their unexpected heaviness. They even joked about how difficult performing high kicks can be.

A Grateful Gesture

Kaitlin Vickery’s quick fix wasn’t forgotten. Hoda shared a heartfelt thank you to Kaitlin for salvaging her dress during such crucial moments, proving that once again — teamwork makes the dream work!

