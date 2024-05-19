Hoda Kotb Takes a Break from Today to Film Special Bermuda Episodes

Hoda Kotb is taking a break from the busy streets of New York City to enjoy the serene beaches of Bermuda. She missed the May 8 episode of Today, which was addressed by her co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, who said,
Hoda’s in Bermuda with Jenna [Bush Hager], working hard. Co-host Craig Melvin humorously added,
Yeah, or hardly working.
Kotb revealed on Instagram that she was about to board a flight. She mentioned a book by Bonnie Hammer, saying,
Brought along a great book — perfect for your graduate! Bonnie Hammer is a legend in the TV business… she is one of my trusted mentors who guided my career. She added,
Without Bonnie— I would not be where I am today… and now all of the lessons she taught me are right on the pages of this book!
Kotb and Bush Hager announced last month that they would be celebrating Mother’s Day by taking the fourth hour of Today to Bermuda for special episodes. During the show’s April 22 episode, Bush Hager expressed,
We have been waiting for this trip. We have been waiting and waiting, and it’s finally here.
Excited about their tropical work assignment, Kotb added,
We’re gonna soak in the sun, we’re gonna enjoy the nightlife, we’re gonna go shopping, we’re gonna be eating, all the things. The cohosts also surprised a mother-daughter duo with an announcement that they would be flown to Bermuda. Sponsored by The Loren Hotels, these episodes will air on May 9 and 10 and will feature celebrity guests as well as highlights of Bermudian culture and heroes.
The Loren at Pink Beach served as their backdrop while filming in Bermuda. Opened recently in 2017, this exclusive luxury hotel provides stunning ocean views and a serene environment for its guests. Viewers can look forward to scenes of breathtaking sunsets from its spacious terraces.
Kotb’s mentoring relationship with Bonnie Hammer is notable. Hammer holds a high rank among NBC executives and has had a considerable influence on Kotb’s career. Kotb emphasized in her recent Instagram post that Hammer transformed her professional life, saying,
She changed my life.
Additionally, Kotb and Bush Hager celebrated their fifth anniversary as co-hosts earlier this year with a show in New Orleans. Reflecting on their journey together, Kotb remarked on their April 8 episode,
Every day it’s something different, something new, something we’re learning,” reflecting her sentiment towards their partnership and adventures.