Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Balance Work and Family While Covering the Olympics

As the 2024 Summer Olympics approach, Hoda Kotb has found a unique way to stay connected with her daughters while she covers the event in Paris. During the July 22 episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the 59-year-old mom of two shared her special plan.
Kotb explained that she will be making a
Love You Loops chain out of paper for her daughters, Hope (4) and Haley (7). She described this activity saying,
I do a loop a day where we hide a little something like stickers or hair ties, and then they know how many days are left. This thoughtful gesture underscores Kotb’s dedication to maintaining a close bond with her children despite the distance.
During their coverage from July 26 to August 11, Hoda will be accompanied by co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin. Both Guthrie and Kotb have substantial experience covering the Olympics; Savannah has been involved since 2012, while Hoda joined in 2018. Their familiarity with such high-profile events no doubt helps them bring these games closer to viewers back home.
Alongside professional commitments, Kotb ensures she brings joy to her personal life. She recounted a fun moment during a discussion with guest host Sheinelle Jones where her family had gone skinny dipping.
We skinny-dipped! It was so fun! My kids were screaming. They were literally shrieking with delight, recalled Kotb.
The spontaneity and laughter shared in such moments underscore her effort to create lasting memories with her girls despite her demanding schedule.
Kotb’s dedication as a mother was also evident when she brought Haley along to Today with Hoda & Jenna for ‘Bring Your Kid to Work Day’. Walking into the set alongside other staff members’ children, Haley said,
Hi, my name is Haley and my mom is Hoda Kotb.
The unique bond between Kotb and her daughter becomes evident when Haley adorably shares her favorite part of being at work with mom:
That I get to see Mommy. These little yet meaningful instances reflect how Hoda seamlessly integrates her roles as a loving mom and a relentless professional.
Savannah Guthrie also took time from her routine for this significant event in Paris. While not much detailed about how she prepped herself or her family for this trip, it’s clear both anchors value balancing personal connections with their momentous career duties.
Therefore, ensuring tight-knit family relations even being oceans apart portrays both anchors’ true commitment and affection beyond the TV screen that millions adore.
