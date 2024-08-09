Hiroyuki Sanada Teases Exciting Developments for Shōgun Season 2

by

Hiroyuki Sanada, an Emmy-nominated actor, is set to return as Lord Yoshii Toranaga in the highly anticipated second season of FX’s Shōgun. Known for his remarkable performances and commitment to authenticity, Sanada provided an exciting update on the upcoming season, sharing insights into both his acting and producing roles.

Sanada has not only distinguished himself in front of the camera but also behind it. His dedication to ensuring cultural accuracy has made a significant impact on Shōgun. Reflecting on this, Sanada stated, Before, just as an actor, it was so hard to correct every detail of our culture… But that was not the case when filming Shōgun. Everyone listened to me. This change has allowed him to bring a deeper level of authenticity to the show.

The series adaptation of James Clavell’s novel has captivated audiences with its intricate portrayal of feudal Japan. Sanada’s involvement in costume and set design discussions ensured historical accuracy down to the smallest details. He collaborated closely with Carlos Rosario, the show’s costume designer, discussing everything from fabric choices to armor precision. Rosario shared, I started on May 1st, 2021, and the first six weeks were completely only about armors. By mid-June, I had to send all the drawings of all the armors, all the different categories of the armors for each army to the artists.

A New Chapter Unfolds

The conclusion of Season 1 left viewers in suspense as Lord Toranaga ascended to the Shogunate without depicting the Battle of Sekigahara. Discussing this decision, Sanada said, That’s the best ending for our show… We’re going to show that, not the violence. While specifics of Season 2 remain under wraps, Sanada hinted at fresh developments, including a mix of returning and new characters.

Embracing New Roles and Opportunities

For nearly six decades, Sanada’s career has spanned a wide range of genres and mediums. Now, he looks forward to exploring new territory: Comedy. A rom-com. A musical, he laughs. His ambition and versatility continue to fuel his prolific career.

The Future of Shōgun

As for Season 2’s storyline, freedom from Clavell’s novel offers endless possibilities. The writers are already at work crafting original scripts that respect and expand upon the source material. Freedom is there… I hope our writers will enjoy the freedom and respect the novel of course, Sanada expressed with optimism.

Fans eagerly anticipate more breathtaking performances, authentic portrayals, and captivating stories as Shōgun continues to unfold under Sanada’s masterful guidance both as an actor and a producer.

