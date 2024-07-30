Highlights from Day Three of the Paris 2024 Olympics

Droitwich’s Matt Richards, who grabbed Olympic gold in Tokyo at just 18, continues to shine as he earned swimming silver in the men’s 200m freestyle on Day Three of the Paris 2024 Olympics. The young swimmer is now on his way to becoming one of Team GB’s most decorated athletes.
Richards’ journey so far has been full of high praise from those who have known him since his early days in the sport. Mark Stowe, who coached Richards as a youngster, remarked,
He was a cheeky little chap, I remember that. Well behaved but quite mischievous. He had plenty of potential at 10 and 11, expecting he was going to win an Olympic medal at 18 as part of a relay team; I probably wouldn’t have guessed that, but one thing that did stand out when he was young was his mentality.
Marchand Shines with Olympic Record
Léon Marchand delivered a stellar performance for France in the men’s 400-meter individual medley, bagging a gold medal with a dominant victory. Marchand nearly broke his own world record, clocking in at 4 minutes and 2.95 seconds—a new Olympic record. This feat has drawn significant attention, with many comparing him to the legendary Michael Phelps.
An ecstatic Marchand shared,
I think it’s a dream for every one of us. I got the chance to do it today. That was amazing. I don’t know how to describe it.
Torri Huske’s Emotional Triumph
In another captivating moment, Torri Huske secured her first Olympic title by winning the women’s 100-meter butterfly by just .04 seconds over Gretchen Walsh on Sunday night. Huske expressed her overwhelming emotions post-victory as she stood on the podium with her teammate.
You never really know for sure and I first saw the light by the block and seeing that it was just very surreal, I didn’t even know how to process it. It’s just very overwhelming when you’ve been dreaming of this moment for so long.
Kevin Durant Leads USA Basketball Triumph
The USA men’s basketball team started their gold medal defense with an assertive victory over Serbia, crushing them with a score of 110-84. Kevin Durant returned to form emphatically, scoring 21 points and hitting eight out of nine shots including five 3-pointers.
World Stunned by ‘Bob the Cap Catcher’
The entertaining viral sensation at this year’s Olympics is undoubtedly ‘Bob the Cap Catcher.’ A man without any affiliation to athletic fame captured hearts worldwide by rescuing lost swim caps during races at La Defense Arena while sporting nothing but a floral Speedo.
Sophia Smith Excels in Women’s Soccer
The U.S women’s soccer team led their group stage confidently after securing a 4-1 win against Germany. Sophia Smith made significant strides by scoring two goals and demonstrating incredible offensive prowess.
This victory moves them closer to advancing to the knockout stages, setting up an exciting match against Australia later this week.
