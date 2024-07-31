HIFF 2024 Kicks Off with Martha Stewart Documentary and More Exciting Films

The Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) is set to kick off on October 4th with the highly anticipated east coast premiere of R.J. Cutler’s documentary on Martha Stewart. Known for his acclaimed film on Anna Wintour, The September Issue, Cutler’s latest project, aptly titled Martha, will delve into the life and legacy of the American domestic icon.
Addressing the Backstage Tension
There’s some backstage drama surrounding the screening as rumors suggest tension between Cutler and Stewart. Given Cutler’s previous work with Anna Wintour, which didn’t depict her in the most flattering light, there’s speculation about how Martha will be portrayed. Yet, Stewart has proven resilient over the years—rising from a stint in jail to become even more successful.
Highlighting Lennon and Ono’s Historic Show
Alongside Martha, Erik Nelson’s Daytime Revolution will recount John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s week-long stint as guest hosts on The Mike Douglas Show back in February 1972. The show featured an eclectic lineup picked by Lennon and Ono themselves, including icons like Chuck Berry and George Carlin.
Kenneth Cole Among Featured Documentaries
A documentary on designer Kenneth Cole called The Man with Sole is also part of this year’s lineup. This film promises an inside look into Cole’s life, detailing how his innovative advertisements propelled him to fame as both a businessman and activist.
Diverse Offerings at HIFF 2024
The festival’s offerings are rounded out by comedies such as Bad Shabbos, a Tribeca hit, and Christmas at Miller’s Point. More films are expected to be announced soon. Sponsorship from Artemis Riding and Audi underscores the festival’s esteemed reputation.
Status of Other Noteworthy Films
As with past years, HIFF continues to capture attention not only for its high-profile documentaries but also due to its strategic timing around significant dates such as the Jewish High Holidays.
For more details about the event or to stay updated with further announcements, visit their official website at www.hamptonsfilmfest.org.
