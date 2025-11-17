Hey Pandas, If You Were Designing A City For Introverts, What Would Be Some Requirements? (Closed)

Tell me what you would want in a city just for introverts. Imagine it’s on an island, and not on any maps, so nobody can find it except introverts that have been invited. Feel free to add punishments for extroverts, schedules, stores, animals, and anything!
#1
Obligatory ‘not an introvert’, but something I think you’d be remiss without:
Extrovert pick-up points. Areas around the city where you can ask someone like me to tag along for something.
We all know you guys could do with an extrovert on hand. My wife said it literally changed her life when we started going out together.
Going for a meal where you know the staff always mess up your order? We’ll let them know.
Doing some DIY but don’t know if you have the right/best equipment? We’ll ask the guy in the know.
Feeling the fatigue? Want to leave where ever you are and go home? We’ll make the excuses to leave (or draw attention to ourselves so you can slip away unnoticed).
Need directions? Want a question asked? Got a business meeting and you need to get your point across? Know you’re going into an environment where you can expect conflict? Salespeople being pushy?
#2
A city-run service to get an extrovert to tag along with you to social events (that you HAVE to go to) so that you have a buffer/social guide.
#3
Well obviously, there are the essentials for a good city, common utilities (water, signal, electricity, core healthcare, etc.), but it would also be a lot of buildings spaced from each other, it’s kind of gray on the outside for all of them, but the inside can be more easily customized, and the outside can be decorated differently (this is mainly because if you don’t want to be outside anyway, a city full of vibrantly-colored buildings would be an eyesore), every building has a lock, and there are more buildings made for one group/person than the ones made for multiple. Delivery is always an option, whether it’s a shop or a restaurant-
Actually I’m going to stop here just because for me this sounds amazing, but I realize I am pretty much describing a Dystopian city.
#4
Animals, like cats and dogs, but also an area of town with no animals, in case people are allergic. Online ordering and pickup, and a tracking app so you know where everyone is and don’t run into anybody. Also a designated area for screaming, fireworks, etc, so that you aren’t woken up in the middle of the night, and you can let out all your frustration without being judged.
Oh, also a maximum capacity, so it never gets too crowded. If we want more people (why?) we can expand the city a bit by adding platforms over the water (maybe we can even have some underwater houses/shops that way!)
#5
Every door leads to a tube that uses air to send you exactly where you want to go so you never have to run into anything. All the shops are run by robots and have little pods so you never have to see anyone else.
#6
Libraries. Lots of libraries. So many libraries that everybody gets to live inside a library.
#7
Every piece of property should be at least 250,000 square feet (roughly 5.7 acres) so we can take a walk without the risk of someone saying hi to us.
#8
Honestly I’m so sick of people so here goes:
Sci-fi underwater city. Every building is a large pod on the ocean floor, with lots of windows because it’s located in a beautiful coral reef. People use these little submarine pods to get around, and every building has docking stations so you can get out to go inside without getting wet. There are some things on the surface, but mainly open pads for farms and plantations and greenhouses for growing other food items and necessities. Every house has a front yard on the ocean floor with gardens of anemones, coral, seaweed and kelp. You can use an advanced diving suit that provides air to breathe for a long period of time if you want to tend your garden or swim around the many parks. Obviously everyone is underwater, so communication is by sign language but not often required. You can have land pets and sea pets, as every home is equipped with an indoor aquarium. Land pets like dogs and cats are kept in a shelter on the surface, where you can adopt them and escort them to your house in your sub pod. Yes I did just use your post as a writing prompt, I think I’m going to write a story that takes place in this city sometime.
