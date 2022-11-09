Here Are 10 most Iconic Songs from Phineas and Ferb

Phineas and Ferb is an American all-time favorite animated musical comedy television series created by Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh. It was composed by Danny Jacob and was produced by Disney Television Animation.
This show is one of the most iconic cartoon series of all time, enjoyed and watched by many fans worldwide. This program featured an endless saga about two genius brothers inventing various gadgets with their pals while their sister, Candace, tried to snitch on them. However, she always failed to call her mother in time. Perry, Phineas, Ferb’s pet platypus and a nemesis of Doctor Doofenshmirtz, was also one of the key figures in the series.
Nor did this show provide heartfelt entertainment over the summer vacations, but it also gave the audience some absolute bops.
1. E.V.I.L B.O.Y. S
“THOSE BOYS ARE EVIL!”
Candace runs to her mother in rage and angrily sings a song about what Phineas and Ferb have been up to. She expresses clear distress on how her mom misses her brother’s mischief by mere minutes while suffering from an allergic reaction to wild parsnips. The elder sister spills out everything that happened in prior episodes, including how they built a roller coaster in their backyard as well as traveled back in time.
2. There’s a platypus controlling me
Oh boy! This one is well-known. Dr. Doofenshmirtz inadvertently intrudes on a party at a garbage site and gets his hands glued to the records of a DJ station. But, kudos to Perry; he attaches Dr. Doofenshmirtz’s body to a remote-controllable helmet. Everyone is impressed when the doctor makes a sick beat out of the DJ station. Everyone vibes with his music, and I am sure you did too.
3. Queen of Mars
Candace traveled through a mysterious portal to Mars and was appointed as the planet’s queen in this song. Candace becomes overjoyed, and with the help of the alien’s musical body parts, she sings about how she was never noticed on Earth, but is now the Queen of Mars.
4. Come Home Perry
In this song, Phineas, Ferb, and Candace, along with their friends, climb the city’s tallest building to sing a song for Perry the Platypus, who had gone missing. Candace blamed herself for everything and sang for Perry. The amusing part was when she rhymed a lot of terms with Perry till he magically appeared.
5. Summer Belongs to you
This song is one the best in this series. After having the best summer day ever, they sang all about it at the end and told us how you should not waste your fun time in the sunshine. This song also brought Isabella close to Phineas and helped Candace take a step toward Jeremy.
6. Ain’t Got Rhythm
The song is about a librarian who once made songs but stopped because he felt like he had lost his rhythm. But Phineas and Ferb assist him, demonstrating that any object can be used to create music, and gradually he begins to play the drums like he once did. This song was very motivating, especially for people who might be having an art block.
7. Everything is Better with Perry
This song is pretty hilarious, it shows Phineas and Ferb obsessing over Perry, and no matter what they do, it is executed better when with Perry. Even if you’re breathing in and out, it’s better with Perry; well, these brothers sure love their platypus.
8. My nemesis
This song is somewhat nostalgic, Dr. Doof sings about Perry being his nemesis, and it takes us down a memory lane of all their epic clashes. It still manages to portray an affiliation between the both of them, which makes this song even more iconic.
9. Hey Ferb
Hey, Ferb is another masterpiece. It displays Phineas and Ferb’s incredible friendship while they sing along to a catchy tune. This song is a montage of both of them at various global locations. We can immediately tell how these two accomplished so much over their summer vacation.
10. Gitchee Gitchee Goo
This song is undoubtedly the finest from the Phineas and Ferb television series. The fact that fans selected it as the best led to the publication of another extended version of the song. This jewel in the crown, which was superbly written and performed, was all about love. There is no doubt in the fact that this incredible beat easily made its way to fans’ hearts.