Heidi Gardner Feared Losing Her Job on Saturday Night Live for Breaking Character

The Fear of Losing Control and Consequences on Live TV
Heidi Gardner, a prominent figure on Saturday Night Live since 2017, has always felt the pressure of live performances. The unpredictability of live television can make even seasoned actors nervous about breaking character. Gardner shared her fears during an interview, revealing that she has repeatedly reminded herself,
I can’t do this.
Gardner’s fear of being fired for losing composure was not unfounded. In the high stakes environment of SNL, maintaining professionalism is key. She mentioned,
I just had it in my head [that] I couldn’t do it, reflecting her anxiety about keeping a straight face amidst the comedic chaos.
Techniques to Maintain Composure
In attempts to control her reactions during unpredictable sketches, Gardner employed various techniques. She once noted,
I had coached myself for so many years to not break, highlighting her disciplined approach to comedy. Yet, despite best efforts, uncontrollable laughter could sneak in, especially when unexpected elements were thrown into performances.
The challenges peaked during one memorable Beavis and Butt-Head sketch. Gardner recalled the difficulty in keeping composure when faced with Mikey Day’s humorous distortion:
He didn’t look fully human to me. He looks like a kangaroo. This moment underlined just how tough live sketch comedy could be.
Support and Shared Experiences with Cast Members
Camaraderie among SNL cast members helps buffer the tension. Notably, Kenan Thompson has been named by peers as the cast member most likely to incite laughter. His approach to unexpected events during live broadcasts provides a learning curve for newer members like Gardner. Kenan once stated,
I support this one you all’s children protest. Not my child. That’s good for your children. But they are not mine.
To further stabilize her performance, Gardner focuses deeply within the scene. Concentration techniques such as looking at specific objects in the room have proven beneficial. This method not only aids in maintaining character but also enhances the authenticity of the performance, making each sketch a genuine piece of improvisational art.
Reflections on Unexpected Challenges
Gardner’s experience is a testament to the intricate balance required in sketch comedy, particularly on a platform as scrutinized as Saturday Night Live. Her ability to laugh at herself after the fact, embracing those moments of unintended humor, exemplifies resilience. Heidi remarked on the joys of uncontrollable laughter affecting a sketch,
But every time I hear a sketch go down because of us, it makes me laugh so much.