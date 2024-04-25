Heartstopper Season 3: Everything You Need To Know

Heartstopper Season 3 is poised to tie up the loose ends of Season 2, which ended with several unanswered questions. The Netflix series based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novel and webcomic of the same title premiered in April 2022. Upon its release, the coming-of-age romantic dramedy received rave reviews for its unique queer love story. It ranked among the most-watched British titles on Netflix, pulling massive viewership numbers from countries like Saudi Arabia, Sir Lanka, and Lebanon, where same-sex relationships are illegal.
Beyond avoiding an oversexualized depiction of LGBT people, Heartstopper’s appeal extends to its paced, heartwarming love story. For the most part, it follows Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) as their friendship morphs into a romance. Season 2’s finale left fans wondering if Charlie will ever bring himself to tell Nick he loves him. This and more are the unresolved threads viewers hope the upcoming season will explore. From its release date to possible storyline and cast, here’s what to expect from Heartstopper Season 3.
When Is Heartstopper Season 3 Coming to Netflix?
Heartstopper Season 3 has an October 2024 release date. Days after Season 2 was released in August 2023, the series director Euros Lyn divulged that a third season is underway. Lyn told BBC Radio Wales that the show’s huge success was a lovely surprise as he announced the third installation. “Season 3 has been commissioned already,” he said, “we’re very excited and are due to start work on it soon.” Although Lyn isn’t directing the upcoming season, he remains part of the show’s creative team as an executive producer. Filming began in October 2023 with Andy Newbery as the new director.
Newbery told Broadcast he’s “really excited to be joining the Heartstopper family. (I’m) proud to be telling these important stories and growing these characters across another brilliant season,” he said. With a new director, the series is better poised to avoid producing a rehashed version of previous seasons for Season 3. But given the success of the first two installments, Newbery has big shoes to fill, and it remains to be seen how he’d wear them. Meanwhile filming for Heartstopper Season 3 concluded in December 2023; in March 2024, Netflix announced that the show would return in October.
Who’s In The Cast Of The Upcoming Season?
The romance drama would return for season three with much of its main cast. Sebastian Croft’s Ben Hope and Olivia Colman’s Sarah Nelson are the only cast members who wouldn’t return to their roles. Croft exited the series in “Sorry,” the seventh episode of season 2. His storyline lingered on in the series, unlike the comic, wherein Ben Hope was only seen in Volume One. Confirming his departure, Oseman told Tudum Croft’s appearance in Season 2 was because of the quest to expand the Heartstopper story beyond its source material. “Ben’s role in Heartstopper is now complete,” she said.
Olivia Colman was handpicked to play Nick and David’s mother Sarah Nelson. She’s well-suited for the role which won her the Children’s and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program. Unfortunately, Colman disclosed in March 2024 that she wouldn’t be part of Heartstopper Season 3 due to conflicting schedules. “I couldn’t do number three. I couldn’t fit it in (and) I feel awful about that,” she told Forbes’ Jeff Conway.
While Croft and Colman are out, Darragh Hand and Hayley Atwell have joined the cast. The Peggy Carter actress will play Diane, Nick’s aunt, while Hand takes on Michael Holden. Confirming Hand’s role, Oseman described his character as “a quirky, eccentric optimist with a sunshine disposition.” The Heartstopper creator said finding a suitable actor for the role was hard. “It was a challenge to find someone who I felt truly channeled Michael from the books. But then Darragh came along and warmed our hearts… (he) perfectly complimented Jenny Walser’s Tori Spring,” reads her Instagram post.
What Will Heartstopper Season 3 Be About?
When Netflix announced the new season would be released in October 2024, it provided a logline that gave insight into what fans should expect from season 3’s plot. Primarily, Heartstopper Season 3 will revolve around Charlie and Nick’s relationship. The former is likely to proclaim his love for the latter, he was contemplating about that in season 2’s finale. “This season, Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him,” reads the logline.
"This season, Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him," reads the logline.

"Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges." Apart from Charlie and Nick, the upcoming series will follow other characters. For instance, it might explore what became of Elle Argent and Tau Xu's relationship, or pursue the feelings teased between Rhea Norwood's Imogen Heaney and Leila Khan's Sahar Zahid. "Everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn't go to plan," adds the official logline for Heartstopper Season 3.