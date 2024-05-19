Heartbreak High Confirmed For Third And Final Season

The hit YA comedy-drama Heartbreak High is set to make its return to Netflix for a third and final season. Following a highly successful second season that premiered on April 11, the show garnered substantial praise and an overwhelming response from fans. Notably, in its native Australia, it held the top spot and stayed on the streamer’s Global Top 10 English TV Series list for three consecutive weeks.
The renewal announcement was packed with excitement across social media platforms, where hashtags like #HeartbreakHigh amassed over 2 billion views on TikTok, highlighting the show’s impactful presence online. As anticipation builds for the final season, Season 3 promises to reunite the talented cast and creators in Sydney for their ultimate year at Hartley High. However, additional specifics on casting, production schedule or release date remain closely guarded by Netflix.
[Amerie] never got the letter, but now we get to see what happens next! stated Netflix’s Director of Content ANZ, Que Minh Luu.
Renewing Heartbreak High for its final season is a major point of pride for us at Netflix. It has been a joy to work with the utterly cooked creative minds behind our favorite Aussie YA show and to bring our stories, our culture and our in-jokes to all the fans here at home and throughout the world.
Carly Heaton, Fremantle’s Head of Scripted, emphasized their joy and sense of community within Hartley High. She stated,
We are beyond excited to all come together again as we love existing in the craziness of Hartley High.
The upcoming season will delve deeper into unresolved storylines from previous seasons. Thomas Weatherall, portraying Malakai, notably teased fans by stating:
You guys have been absolutely hounding me to know what was in the letter that Malakai left for Amerie. The very good people at Netflix have allowed me to share with you guys this letter today.
The show also remains a powerful voice in terms of representation and inclusivity. With accolades citing it as ‘the deliciously messy teen drama we’ve been missing in the genre’, Heartbreak High seamlessly integrates significant themes such as cultural diversity, open discussions about mental health, race issues, and representation of First Nations, non-binary, and neurodivergent identities.
The series has consistently aimed to reflect modern Australian teenage life accurately. Ayesha Madon expressed:
It’s one of the first times I’ve seen the cultural landscape of my Australian school experience reflected accurately… I’m so glad we finally get to bring a more accurate and nuanced representation of Australian life to a global stage.
This new iteration offers something unique by presenting an honest depiction of adolescence in an ever-evolving cultural landscape while preserving cherished aspects from its iconic original run between 1994-1999. Que Minh Luu underscored this dual aspiration—balancing nostalgia with contemporary relevance:
We’re working to keep the essence of what people loved about the show but update it for modern audiences.
>