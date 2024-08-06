HBO Max Teases New Seasons of The Last of Us, White Lotus, and More for 2025

HBO Max has released The Last of Us Season 2 teaser trailer, setting the stage for what’s coming in 2025. The clip is only 24 seconds long, but those who’ve played The Last of Us Part II will note that it packs a lot, starting with a memorable scene of Ellie in Jackson. There’s also a glimpse of Abby that you’ll miss if you blink.
In the teaser above, Joel claims that he saved Ellie, which forms the basis of the events that unfolded in the second video game.
The Penguin Takes Flight
Colin Farrell’s Oz Cobb (usually known in the pages of DC Comics as Oswald Cobblepot) is a menacing mob boss whose Penguin moniker is more of a nod to his physical appearance than to an actual affinity for flightless birds. The trailer features Oz telling a story about ‘a real old-school’ gangster, Rex Calabrese. His positioning, almost as though he’s talking to a therapist, and focus on legacy evoke a Tony Soprano-like sense of authority.
The White Lotus Heads to Thailand
Season 1 took place in Hawaii, while season 2 saw a new set of characters vacation in Sicily. In October 2022, Mike hinted that Asia could be the next location and HBO confirmed in January 2024 that Thailand will be home to season 3, with filming taking place starting in February 2024 in Bangkok, Phuket and Ko Samui. The Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui and Anantara Mai Khao Villas Phuket will be the resorts featured in The White Lotus.
Welcome to Derry Wraps Filming
The new show ‘Welcome to Derry’ is about how Pennywise became evil before the movie IT (2017). It happens in the 1960s and will be released in 2025. Many actors, including Rudy Mancuso, Kimberly Guerrero, Dorian Grey, Thomas Mitchell, BJ Harrison, Shane Marriott, Chad Rook, Peter Outerbridge, Madeleine Stowe and Stephen Rider will star in the upcoming series. Andy Muschietti, who directed the recent IT movies, directed four episodes of the nine-episode series.
Jason Fuchs shared his excitement on social media:
237 shoot days later… That is a picture wrap on this season of Welcome to Derry. Surreal. What a ride. Can’t wait for you to see this thing.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms First Footage
HBO unveiled the first teaser for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms alongside several other highly anticipated shows, including The Last of Us Season 2 and The White Lotus Season 3. The seven-second clip provides a sneak peek into the pre-Game of Thrones era events with a first proper look at Ser Duncan the Tall, played by Peter Claffey.
