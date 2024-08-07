HBO Debuts Teasers for The Gilded Age Season 3 and More British Shows in 2025

HBO‘s upcoming slate is creating buzz with a fresh sizzle reel featuring captivating teasers, strategically released after the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale. Among these teasers is the much-anticipated first look at The Gilded Age Season 3.
Introduced by a tantalizing montage, the new footage offers glimpses of returning cast members: Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell and Morgan Spector as George Russell. The brief moments we see promise a blend of romance, ambition, and those signature detailed costumes that have become staples of the series.
While specific plot points remain under wraps, fans are already speculating on social media about the coming drama. One notable hint is a tender scene between George and Bertha, emphasizing their complicated dynamic.
Spector speaks to this complexity:
For George, as a strategic thinker, personal animus is like an emotional cloud that he doesn’t need and can’t afford.
The Drama Continues
Julian Fellowes’ latest season promises even more entangled relationships and power plays. According to HBO’s official logline:
The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when huge fortunes were made and lost overnight. This builds anticipation around how characters will navigate these upheavals.
Considering Fellowes’ past works like Downton Abbey, viewers can expect richly layered storytelling.
Returning Faces and New Dynamics
The ensemble cast isn’t just about familiar faces; it hints at evolving dynamics. Joining the third season are Broadway’s Donna Murphy and Taissa Farmiga, each bringing unique flavors to this historic mosaic.
Fans will also see the return of beloved actors including Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, and Harry Richardson.
Coon’s Multi-Project Year
Carrie Coon is having quite the year! Beyond reprising her role in The Gilded Age, she will also join The White Lotus Season 3. In her own words:
This [White] season about death…bumps up against some things in my own life that are really interesting to think about. Her dual focus on these major series highlights her versatility and dedication.
Excitedly anticipating Coon’s dual performances, fans can catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 of The Gilded Age, streaming now on HBO Max.
