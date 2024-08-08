Haunted Immersive Theatre Experience Brings CBS Sitcom Ghosts to Life

The latest collaborative effort between CBS and Just Fix It Productions’ Creep LA sees them bringing the haunts of the Ghosts sitcom to life in a unique, 60-minute interactive show, “Creep LA: Ghosts.” Timed with the fourth season premiere of the CBS show, this immersive experience will be held on select dates in October at two historic mansions in Los Angeles’ West Adams area.
Interactive Immersion into Ghostly Realms
Following a similar event in 2021, Creep LA: Ghosts promises to transport guests right into the heart of Woodstone Bed & Breakfast from the television series. As attendees step into this eerie universe, they’ll find themselves crossing to a ‘dark side’ mansion where they will navigate ghost stories and representations of the afterlife. According to the press release, this journey is designed to elicit smiles in the welcoming Woodstone experience before plunging guests into an enthralling and fright-filled counterpart.
A Unique Haunt for Fans
The collaboration aims to be more than just another haunted house. Mike Benson, CBS President, highlights how special this event will be:
We’re excited to present a haunted house experience that brings the dead of Ghosts to life for fans this Halloween season.
Benson shares the vision behind this collaboration, focusing on creating a memorable night where people can truly engage with their favorite parts of Ghosts. JFI Creative team members echo this sentiment, emphasizing their excitement in presenting an experience both terrifying and captivating.
A Rich Tapestry of Characters
One aspect that makes this collaboration stand out is the diverse cast of characters pulled from different eras within Ghosts. From Prohibition-era crooners and ’90s yuppies to militiamen from the 1700s and flower children of the ’60s, attendees are set to encounter various ghosts inhabiting the Woodstone Mansion estate. With such eclectic spirits set against historical backdrops, it’s no wonder fans are eagerly anticipating this immersive journey into supernatural lore.
Popular Demand for Thrills Rises with Ghosts’
Since its debut on October 7, 2021, Ghosts has been a hit for CBS. The show retained almost full audience ratings from its Young Sheldon lead-in time slot – a feat rarely achieved by new network series. Notably, season 3 of Ghosts is slated for February 15, capturing fan anticipation over unresolved plotlines and spirit drama unfolding at Woodstone Mansion.
An Unforgettable Halloween Season Awaits
Running from October 4-27 on selected dates, ticket sales for Creep LA: Ghosts open on September 9 at CreepLA.com. Whether you are a devoted fan eager to step into Jay and Samantha’s shoes or simply looking for an adrenaline-pumping haunt, this partnership offers an unparalleled Halloween treat.
