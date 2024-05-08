Hassie Harrison, Jai Courtney, and Josh Heuston Team Up with Sean Byrne for Dangerous Animals

Home
Australian genre director Sean Byrne is making his return to horror with the shark-serial killer flick, Dangerous Animals. If you’ve never heard of Australian genre director Sean Byrne, it’s time to get acquainted. While far from a household name, Byrne directed two standout horror movies over the last two decades – The Loved Ones in 2009 and The Devil’s Candy in 2015. The Loved Ones, in particular, is notable for its memorable horror villain portrayed by Robin McLeavy.

Byrne Returns with a New Horror Flick

Now, Byrne is back directing a new film. According to Variety, he’s set to direct the horror flick Dangerous Animals, featuring Hassie Harrison (known from Yellowstone), Jai Courtney, and Josh Heuston. This trio gears up to deliver another thrilling experience.

Dangerous Animals, written by Nick Lepard, revisits similar genre tropes of The Devil’s Candy, a classic horror thrill described as a heavy metal narrative ride. In this movie, Zephyr (Harrison), a savvy and free-spirited surfer, finds herself abducted by a shark-obsessed serial killer (Courtney). Captive on his boat, she must strategize an escape before he carries out a ritualistic feeding to sharks below.

Genre Blending: A Thrilling Combination

According to producer David Garrett, the film creatively blends the serial killer and shark movie genres. As stated by Garrett, In a clever melding of the serial killer and shark movie genres, it makes the shark look like the nice guy.

This film sets to innovate within its domain. With Byrne at the helm known for his diabolical villains as seen in previous films and Jai Courtney’s knack for playing complex characters such as Captain Boomerang in Suicide Squad, audiences can anticipate a gripping storyline punctuated by intense action scenes.

