Harrison Ford’s Hilarious Response to Comparing Indy and Thaddeus Ross

Harrison Ford left his Captain America: Brave New World co-stars in stitches after refusing to answer a question comparing his character to Indiana Jones. Ford takes on the role of Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross, who also transforms into Red Hulk in the upcoming Marvel movie. This light-hearted moment occurred during a group interview where Entertainment Weekly’s Gerrad Hall asked Ford, “Who deals better with snakes, Indy or Thaddeus Ross?”
Ford humorously sidestepped the question by drawing a comparison to another long-debated topic from his iconic career. “This is a ‘Who shot first, Greedo or Han Solo,'” he remarked, referencing the famous Star Wars scene. “
I’ve always treated these questions with the utmost respect and somehow, at the same time, complete disdain. I will not answer that stupid question.“
The cast burst out laughing, and Ford added, “But thank you, delighted to have the opportunity.” Ford’s playful refusal brought up memories of his past interactions with fans. Back in 2014 during a Reddit Ask Me Anything session, when asked about the infamous ‘Greedo or Han’ question, he wrote bluntly, “
I don’t know and I don’t care.”
On a lighter note about snakes, Ford has been more forthcoming. He once shared on Reddit, “
I actually like snakes! When I was young, I was a boy scout nature camp counselor, and one of our projects was collecting snakes and creating an environment for them, so I’m quite familiar with snakes and think they’re fantastic creatures.” This sentiment is quite contrary to his character Indiana Jones’ well-known fear of snakes.
The film Captain America: Brave New World, set for release in February 2024, marks Ford’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While this is his first MCU appearance, it adds to his extensive franchise list that includes Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and the Jack Ryan series.
The question also inadvertently connected back to George Lucas’s digital alterations in Star Wars, especially the infamous edit changing Han Solo’s shootout with Greedo. Lucas justified these changes by saying, “Han Solo was going to marry Leia, and you look back and say… should he be a cold-blooded killer?… when you’re John Wayne, you don’t shoot people [first] – you let them have the first shot.” This rationale remains one of the most discussed pieces among Star Wars enthusiasts.
A special highlight about Ford is that a new species of snake has been named after him – Tachymenoides harrisonfordi. Entertainingly enough, despite playing characters entwined with snakes in different capacities, Harrison truly admires them. Perhaps it’s apt that Thaddeus Ross’s alter ego Red Hulk might soon be dealing with serpentine villains in Marvel lore.
As eager audiences await Captain America: Brave New World, it’s clear that Harrison Ford’s presence brings both gravitas and humor, bridging elements from his legendary past roles while diving into new ones.
