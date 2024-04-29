Harris Faulkner Celebrates 10 Years on Fox News’ Outnumbered

Harris Faulkner and Outnumbered Mark a Decade of Broadcast Excellence
Launched a decade ago, Outnumbered has significantly shaped the daytime cable news scene. As one of the pioneering hosts, Harris Faulkner has been key in steering the dynamic discussions that have made the show a viewer favorite on Fox News Channel. The program is renowned for its unique format where four female panelists and
#OneLuckyGuy delve into top headlines from multifaceted viewpoints.
Celebrating Milestones and Reflecting on Signature Moments
This week marks the 10th anniversary of Outnumbered, and the celebration includes revisiting some of the most memorable moments and distinguished guests of the decade. Highlights include the coverage of major events like the 2016 Republican National Convention – a moment immortalized as ‘Hairgate’ due to unforeseen windy conditions. Such incidents aside, the show has consistently tackled critical news, ensuring viewers are well-informed.
A Look at Audience Impact and Show Evolution
Since its inception, Outnumbered has seen a substantial increase in viewership numbers, hinting at a growing loyalty among its audience. Initially drawing over one million viewers, recent figures from 2024 highlight a significant leap to 1.7 million daily viewers, affirming its position as the highest-rated noon broadcast against both cable and network shows like NBC’s ‘Today: Hoda & Jenna’ and ABC’s ‘GMA3’.
In describing the secret to their success, Harris Faulkner notes,
I believe what we do on Outnumbered truly impacts people, shapes discussions… Her strategic approach to news delivery—prioritizing listening and audience-aligned questioning—resonates deeply with viewers, enhancing the relevancy of each discussion.
The Road Ahead: Innovations and Expectations
Looking forward, Harris Faulkner is enthusiastic about evolving the show’s format to include more interactive segments possibly featuring live audiences – an idea that promises to bring fresh dynamism to its already compelling format.