Harold and the Purple Crayon Review Does Not Capture Book’s Magic

Harold and the Purple Crayon makes its way to theaters, bringing a nostalgic tale from page to screen. Directed by Carlos Saldanha, this 2024 family fantasy film attempts to capture the magic of Crockett Johnson’s beloved 1955 children’s book. Zachary Levi takes the lead role, with Lil Rel Howery, Zooey Deschanel, and Jemaine Clement in supporting roles.
Struggling To Recapture The Original Magic
Despite its charming premise, the film has not resonated with critics or audiences. Rotten Tomatoes aggregated reviews from 28 different critics, culminating in an underwhelming 32%. This score mirrors some of Levi’s previous hiccups, marking his worst since 2009’s Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakuel, which scored 21%.
Zachary Levi’s Career Slump
This poor performance continues a troubling pattern for Levi. Since 2023, he has faced significant setbacks with other projects like Spy Kids: Armageddon and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Bob Chipman succinctly noted:
Zachary Levi turned out to be the guy everyone thought Chris Pratt was.
A Star Struggling To Find His Niche
Although he managed a Certified Fresh 81% with Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, it’s clear that Levi’s recent roles have failed to make a strong impact. Some critics speculate that his transition into franchise projects has not served him well.
The star only earned a single Rotten Tomatoes splat between 2010 and 2022, but now faces consecutive struggles.
Plot And Execution
Harold and the Purple Crayon itself revolves around Levi’s character who can bring his drawings to life using his purple crayon. However, the narrative feels stretched and lacks depth. Despite being backed by a talented cast including Alfred Molina and Tanya Reynolds, the execution falls flat.
Lackluster Reception And Critical Slump
The film’s delay due to multiple factors didn’t help its case either. Initially slated for January 2023, it finally hit theaters in August 2024. Ultimately, it may mark the end of a specific phase in Levi’s career. The next few years could see a reinvention with titles like Not Without Hope and The Unbreakable Boy.
Whether these future releases will help Levi recover from his current critical slump remains to be seen. For now, Harold and the Purple Crayon serves as a cautionary tale that even beloved stories need a bit of fresh magic to truly come alive on screen.
