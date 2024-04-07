Happy Valley Cast: Who Stars in the Crime Drama Series?

Widely acclaimed as a masterpiece, the Sarah Lancashire-led Happy Valley cast takes most of the credit for the overwhelmingly positive response that followed the release of Sally Wainwright‘s crime show. Happy Valey follows the personal and professional life of Police Sergeant Catherine Cawood, a divorced mother of two. Catherine has been on the road to recovery since her daughter’s suicide and still has to raise her grandson who was born as a result of her daughter being raped.
Happy Valley premiered on BBC One on April 29, 2014, winning millions of fans to become the second most-watched show of the week. The show attracted only positive reviews and was greenlit for a second series which began airing on February 9, 2016. While both series won the BAFTA Award for Best Drama Series, Wainwright went on a long hiatus before returning with a third series on January 1, 2023. The Happy Valley cast still sports familiar faces with significant changes due to aging. Meet the cast.
Sarah Lancashire as Sgt Catherine Cawood
Lancashire leads the Happy Valley cast as Catherine Carwood, a tough middle-aged woman who will stop at nothing for revenge and justice. Catherine is at the center of the plot with her tragic backstory brilliantly brought to life by Lancashire. The English actress delivered one of her best performances on Happy Valley, earning several award nominations and winning the 2017 British Academy Television Award for Best Actress for her leading role.
Lancashire’s performance in Happy Valley consolidates her title as one of the best television actors in the industry. Beyond Happy Valley, she has appeared in prominent roles in other shows such as Coronation Street (1991–1996, 2000), Where the Heart Is (1997–1999), Clocking Off (2000), Last Tango in Halifax (2012–2020), and Julia (2022-2023). She has also built an extensive career in theater in over four decades in the acting business. For her services to drama, Lancashire was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2017.
Siobhan Finneran as Clare Cartwright
Siobhan Finneran plays Clare Cartwright, Catherine Cawood’s sister who is a recovering addict. Things get pretty tense between the sisters when Catherine discovers Clare has been secretly taking her grandson Ryan to visit his father Tommy Lee Royce in prison. Being the man who raped her daughter and whom she blames for her suicide, Catherine has always tried to keep Tommy away from Ryan.
Like Lancashire, Finneran also received praise for her captivating performance on Happy Valley. Thus, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2017 British Academy Television Awards for her performances in the second series. Beyond Happy Valley, Finneran is known for her roles in other projects such as Coronation Street (1989–1990), Clocking Off (2000–2002), Benidorm (2007–2015), and Downton Abbey (2010–2012). She has also appeared in several film and theater projects.
Charlie Murphy as Ann Gallagher
Ann Gallagher is the daughter of wealthy businessman, Nevison Gallagher, kidnapped by Tommy for ransom. Her captor assaulted her before Catherine rescued her. Ann would later join the police to help solve cases. Charlie Murphy’s performance as Ann in Happy Valley attracted positive reviews from critics and audiences. Subsequently, she won the 2017 IFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in the BBC One drama series. She won the same award in 2018 for her role as Jessie Eden in the BBC One historical crime drama series Peaky Blinders.
James Norton as Tommy Lee Royce
A notorious drug offender who raped Catherine’s daughter and fathered her grandson, Ryan, Tommy is the psychopath everyone is afraid of. James Norton embodies the character uniquely, making viewers feel bad for the despicable Tommy. Norton is another accomplished actor on the Happy Valley cast. He is known for other stellar performances across film and television in projects such as Grantchester (2014-2019), War & Peace (2016), McMafia (2018), and Mr. Jones (2019). His rendition of Tommy on Happy Valley earned him a British Academy Television Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 2015.
George Costigan as Nevison Gallagher
The veteran English actor George Costigan plays Nevison Gallagher, the successful businessman whose daughter, Ann was kidnapped. Costigan boasts an extensive television career which began in the mid-70s. His popular film projects include Rita, Sue and Bob Too (1987) and The Hawk (1993). In 2023, Costigan appeared in three episodes of Maryland as Richard. Other notable television series under his belt include Emmerdale (2010), Line of Duty (2016, 2021), and Gentleman Jack (2019, 2022).
Rhys Connah as Ryan Cawood
Rhys Connah grew up on the Happy Valley cast. He was eight when the show began airing and transitioned into Catherine's teenage grandson, Ryan Cawood overtime. Ryan tries to keep in touch with his criminal father Tommy against Catherine's wish, causing tension between her and her sister who helped him meet his father. Connah is a rising star known for his roles in The Messenger (2015), The Runaways (2019), and The Snow Maze (2020). So far, Happy Valley is Connah's most popular television project.