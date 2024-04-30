6 Top Hannah Waddingham Movies and TV Shows

In her over 25-year acting career, Hannah Waddingham has growing credits in movies and TV shows. The multi-talented Waddingham is an actress, singer, and television presenter. The British actress was born in Wandsworth, London, England, on July 28, 1974.
Hannah Waddingham comes from a generation of opera singers, with her mother and maternal grandparents also being opera singers. Having grown up around theater, it’s unsurprising she studied at the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts. Hannah Waddingham made her professional acting debut in theater in 1998 at West End. In her screen career, these are Hannah Waddingham’s top movies and TV shows.
6. Hocus Pocus 2
Hocus Pocus 2 was the 29-year-long sequel of the 1993 fantasy comedy Hocus Pocus. Although most of the cast from the 1993 movie reprised their roles, Hocus Pocus 2 also saw the addition of new characters and cast members like Hannah Waddingham. The actress played the Mother Witch, who gives the young Sanderson sisters the spell book.
5. Krypton
Hannah Waddingham joined the Syfy science fiction series Krypton in a recurring role as Sela-Sonn/Jax-Ur in season 1. The series is set on Krypton and takes place about 200 years before the birth of Kal-El/Superman. Krypton focuses on Superman’s grandfather, Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe). Hannah Waddingham’s character was the ex-leader of the Black Zero terrorist group and Val-El’s (Ian McElhinney) former protégée. Waddingham’s character was upgraded to a main character in season 2. Syfy canceled the show after 2 seasons.
4. Sex Education
Hannah Waddingham also starred in the multi-award-nominated British teen sex comedy-drama Sex Education. Waddingham played the recurring role of Sofía Marchetti. The character is the adoptive mother of Jackson Marchetti (Kedar Williams-Stirling) and is married to Roz Marchetti (Sharon Duncan-Brewster). Waddingham played the character from seasons 1 and 2, as well as season 4.
3. The Fall Guy
In David Leitch’s 2024 action comedy The Fall Guy, Hannah Waddingham plays the boss, Gail Meyer. The character is introduced as Jody Moreno’s (Emily Blunt) executive producer. When the star of the movie goes missing, Gail compels Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling), a seasoned stuntman, to go find him. Besides The Fall Guy, Hannah Waddingham has several other upcoming movies that would no doubt join her ever-growing credits in movies.
2. Game of Thrones
Several television audiences might not have easily recognized Hannah Waddingham during her time on HBO’s Game of Thrones, but she was certainly one of the most hated characters. Hannah Waddingham portrayed Septa Unella, a member of the Most Devout. The character was first introduced in season 5, with her debut in episode 7 (“The Gift”). As a Septa of the Faith of the Seven and a devoted follower of the High Sparrow (Jonathan Pryce), Unella is put in charge to ensure Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) confesses for her adultery with her cousin Lancel.
Septa Unella famously chants “Shame!” repeatedly while ringing a bell as a naked Cersei Lannister performs the walk of atonement to the Red Keep. In Game of Thrones season 6, Septa Unella focused on getting Queen Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer) to confess. However, her fate was sealed after Cersei orchestrated the destruction of the Sept of Baelor with wildfire. Promising to be the last face Unella sees, Cersei has her locked in the Red Keep’s dungeons. Septa Unella is last seen/heard screaming after Cersei leaves her in her cell with Ser Gregor Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson).
1. Ted Lasso
Although playing Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso wasn’t Hannah Waddingham’s first main role on television, it has been one of her most popular. Waddingham’s first main casting in television was playing Tonya Dyke in season 6 of ITV’s British sitcom Benidorm. In Ted Lasso, Waddingham plays the new owner of AFC Richmond. She hired Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), an American college football coach from Wichita, Kansas, with no soccer experience as her team coach.
Although she made the hire with the hope of humiliating her team, she later warms up to him and his style of coaching. Playing Rebecca Welton has been Hannah Waddingham's most recognized role. In 2021, Waddingham earned her first Primetime Emmy Award nomination and win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. In 2022 and 2023, she received nominations in the same category. She also received similar nominations at the Golden Globe Awards in 2021 and 2023.