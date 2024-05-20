English actress Hannah New debuted on Bridgerton season 3 as Lady Tilley Arnold. Hannah New joins the list of actors who appeared in season 3, Part One, with her character introduced as a love interest of Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson). New’s character is introduced in the air balloon screen when Benedict goes to hide in the tent.
Besides being a widow and Lady of the Arnold family, Lady Tilley Arnold is portrayed as independent, intelligent, and beautiful. While Lady Tilley Arnold might have captured Benedict Bridgerton’s eyes and hearts, audiences could not help but wonder about the beautiful actress behind the character. Here’s more about Hannah New, the Lady Tilley Arnold actress in Bridgerton season 3.
She Developed A Passion For The Performing Arts At A Young Age
At age 4, Hannah New convinced her parents to enroll her in a local ballet school. Although she would later focus her passion on acting, her early exposure to the performing arts helped shape her love for her career. Hannah New was born in Balham, London, on May 13, 1984. New was born into a family of five, being the youngest of three sisters.
Hannah New Is Well Traveled And Has An Interest In World Cultures
Before attending the University, Hannah New traveled the world to experience other cultures. She has always been interested in learning about the world’s different cultures and their peoples. Before turning 20, Hannah New had visited over 20 countries. Part of her love for cultures and people also led her to volunteer for three months at a children’s home in Bolivia. Till today, New still has an unwavering commitment to learning about cultures and helping charitable causes.
Hannah New Graduated With A First Class Degree
Returning to England after her travels, Hannah New enrolled to study English and Spanish at the University of Leeds. She graduated with a First Class honors degree from the University of Leeds. Her love for Spanish led her to an almost three-year move to Spain to master the language. While she progressed in the language, she continued to work towards achieving her career dream as an actress. As a result of her mastery of the language, Hannah New is multilingual, speaking fluent Castillian Spanish, her mother tongue English, and proficient in French.
She Worked As A Model To Pay For the Royal Central School of Speech & Drama
During her time in Barcelona, Hannah New was approached and scouted by Barcelona’s top modeling agency, View Entertainment. New combined further learning of Spanish, modeling, and studying Sanford Meisner, with Frank Feys, in Spanish. As a model, Hannah New focused on working in commercials and in print. She aimed to save enough money to get an MFA at London’s Royal Central School of Speech & Drama. New’s brilliance and intelligence saw her graduate with an MFA in distinction from Royal Central School of Speech & Drama.
Hannah New Made Her Screen Debut In 2010
While in Barcelona, American talent manager Stacey Castro scouted Hannah New. New’s screen debut was in the Spanish TV series La Riera in 2010. It was easy for her to be cast in the series, albeit in a single episode. That same year, she also appeared in a single episode of El club del chiste. Having starred in two short films, ReVersion and Super Mario, Hannah New’s film debut happened in the same year in 2011, playing Nancy in Fuga de cerebros 2.
Hannah New’s Breakout Role Was In Black Sails
2014 was an amazing year for Hannah New, as she not only landed her breakout role in television but also appeared in her first big-budget feature film. In 2013, she was one of the lead actors in the short-lived Spanish period drama The Time in Between, where she played Rosalinda Fox. In the Starz historical adventure series Black Sails, Hannah New played Richard Guthrie’s (Sean Cameron Michael) daughter, Eleanor Guthrie.
Hannah New’s character was a saloon owner who helped run her father’s illegal businesses in Nassau. New played the character throughout its 4 seasons as one of the show’s main cast. Black Sails originally aired on Starz from January 25, 2014, to April 2, 2017. A few months after Black Sails premiered, Hannah New portrayed Queen Leila, Aurora’s mother, in the Angelina Jolie-led 2014 fantasy movie Maleficent.
She’s A Very Private Person
Although she’s relatively active on social media, Hannah New consciously keeps her personal life away from the public. While much isn’t known about her romantic partner, in a May 12, 2024, Mother’s Day Instagram post, New shared a photo of her baby and an appreciation to her “amazing soulmate.” Although she might not be open to sharing her family, Hannah New loves to get her hands dirty on the farm. If you enjoyed reading about Hannah New, also read about Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan.