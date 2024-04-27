Hallmark Channel’s Three Wise Men and a Baby Sequel Premieres This Christmas

Beloved Brenner Brothers Return for Heartwarming Sequel
Following the immense success of 2022’s Three Wise Men and a Baby, Hallmark Channel delights fans with its much-anticipated sequel, Three Wiser Men and a Boy. This sequel reassembles star favorites Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker, who brought to life the charming Brenner brothers. Alongside them, Margaret Colin reprises her role as their mother, Barbara.
New Challenges and Christmas Magic Ahead
In this festive sequel set five years after the original movie, Luke Brenner (played by Andrew Walker) faces a new challenge when the director of his son Thomas’s school holiday musical unexpectedly quits. Desperate to fulfil his son’s stage dreams, Luke enlists the aid of his brothers Taylor (Tyler Hynes) and Stephan (Paul Campbell). The storyline deepens as the brothers navigate personal dilemmas, including their reactions to meeting their mother’s new boyfriend during the holiday season.
Drawing Viewers with Humor and Heart
Viewers and critics alike fell for the charms of Paul, Tyler and Andrew as the Brenner brothers in Three Wise Men and a Baby, shares Jennifer Kramer, VP of Development at Hallmark Media.
The one resounding thing we heard from them was that they wanted more. We are excited to deliver and then some with a story that is filled with more humor and, most importantly, more heart.
Sequel Garners Production Excellence
The script for Three Wiser Men and a Boy is co-penned by Campbell along with Kimberley Sustad and Russell Hainline, under the adept direction of Terry Ingram. This skilled team aims to transcend the success of its predecessor by layering deeper emotional textures into this holiday narrative.
Festive Premiere Scheduled for Enthusiasts
The eagerly awaited sequel is slated to premiere during Hallmark Channel’s iconic 15th annual Countdown to Christmas. This sequence sets promising new traditions while celebrating the much-loved characters viewers have embraced. The introduction of new dynamics among the Brenner family promises an unforgettable Christmas filled with both humorously chaotic scenarios and warm moments of family bonding.