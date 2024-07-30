Guy Ritchie’s New War Epic The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Shines

In Guy Ritchie’s latest WW2 blockbuster, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, the focus is on the covert military operations orchestrated by Winston Churchill’s Special Operations Executive (SOE). The film’s narrative centers on the legendary SSRF (Small Scale Raiding Force) and their daring missions deep behind enemy lines.
The true story behind the film
Based on the 2014 book Churchill’s Secret Warriors: The Explosive Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII by Damien Lewis, the film amalgamates fact and fiction to breathe life into some of WW2’s most audacious undercover exploits. Leading this charge is Henry Cavill as Gus March-Phillips, whose real-life counterpart founded No. 62 Commando and played a pivotal role in Operation Postmaster.
Operation Postmaster
Operation Postmaster, depicted with thrilling accuracy, was an SSRF mission that saw commandos board German and Italian ships in Fernando Po (now Bioko) to seize Axis vessels in a move considered a breach of Spanish neutrality. This clandestine raid was politically controversial, yet executed without a hitch, thanks to meticulous planning – a testament to Churchill’s unconventional warfare tactics.
An ensemble cast brings history to life
The film boasts a stellar cast including Alan Ritchson as Anders Lassen, Alex Pettyfer as Geoffrey Appleyard, and Freddie Fox as Ian Fleming – yes, that Ian Fleming. Each actor immerses themselves in their roles, conveying the courage and complexity of their historical counterparts. For example, Anders Lassen’s real life bravery earned him a Victoria Cross posthumously for actions during Operation Roast.
Unpacking fact from fiction
The film’s commitment to historical accuracy is commendable; however, it doesn’t shy away from dramatizing events for cinematic impact. As with Ritchie’s other works, such as Operation Mincemeat, the blend of espionage and action keeps viewers on edge. But while the broader strokes remain true to history, characters like Marjorie Stewart (played by Eiza González), though less documented outside their romantic ties, add layers of human interest.
A parallel to SAS Rogue Heroes
Viewers might draw parallels between this film and BBC’s SAS: Rogue Heroes, which similarly delves into the formation and heroics of Britain’s elite forces using unconventional methods during WWII. Both narratives share the authenticity of real events but each shines in its unique storytelling approach.

Conclusion A thoughtful portrayal with some creative liberties
In conclusion, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare achieves a delicate balance between historical fidelity and dramatic flair. While there are embellishments – essential in any war epic aiming for Hollywood grandeur – Guy Ritchie’s nuanced direction and cast performances ensure a compelling retelling of WWII’s lesser-known heroes.
