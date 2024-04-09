Guy Remmers: 6 Things You Didn’t Know About the Actor

Guy Remmers is one of the young actors bringing fresh originality to the screen. The Bristol-born actor rose to fame on the wings of his captivating portrayal of Theo, Duke of Tintagel on The Buccaneers. His performance on the Apple TV+ period drama has received only widespread praise, skyrocketing his fame through the roof.
Interestingly, Guy Remmers didn’t know he would pursue acting as a career until later in his teens. Growing up, he wanted to become many things, including a postman. Remmers also has a passion for tennis which he played with his dad as a child. However, he never took it to the professional level. As fans await the release of The Buccaneers season 2, these interesting facts will shed more light on the show’s enigmatic breakout star.
1. Guy Remmers Was Born in 1995
While his birthday has been kept under wraps, Guy was born in 1995. The actor was born and raised in Bristol, England but his father is of New Zealand descent while his mother has Welsh roots. Remmers grew up as an only child, something he has in common with his character in The Buccaneers. As a child, Remmers and his dad played tennis together. He learned the sport from his dad who is very good at it. Remmers went on to play for a club but a few injuries over the years may have discouraged him from taking the passion to a professional level.
2. He is Dyslexic
Guy Remmers may look like the kind of guy who has it all but the actor has admitted to struggling academically. The Bristol-born star is dyslexic which made school pretty tough for him. Drama was the only subject he excelled in during his secondary school. More so, he was known for doing rebellious things in school like buying all the tickets to the school graduation event to resell for profit. Subsequently. Remmers was expelled from Fairfield School before graduating, but he found his calling before that. After seeing an Oliver Twist rehearsal in secondary school, he abandoned his childhood aspirations to embrace acting.
3. Guy Remmers Has a Booming Modelling Career
The Buccaneers star spent most of his early 20s modeling while working on his budding acting career. Guy Remmers has modeled for many high-profile brands, including Jimmy Choo, Prada, Issey Miyake, Yohji Yamamoto, Dries Van Noten, and Comme Des Garcon. Jimmy Choo tapped him to join its spring men’s campaign SS24. Remmers’ favorite part of being a model is wearing unique outfits from some of the best designers. He also gets to party hard while traveling to cities like Milan, London, and Paris. Remmers has also made numerous magazine appearances, especially after his acting breakthrough on The Buccaneers.
4. He Was Scouted On Stag
Guy Remmers joined the drama club in his secondary school and fell in love with the performing arts. He joined the Bristol Old Vic Young Company after getting kicked out of school to get formal training for a year. Remmers made his professional debut as part of The Grandfathers cast at The Royal National Theatre. He also performed in The Grandfather at the Royal National Theatre in 2015. While performing on stage, a talent agent spotted him and took his career to the next level, starting with a modeling career.
5. He Got His Breakthrough On The Buccaneers
Guy Remmers landed his first screen role in 2020 in the short film Lessons. He portrayed Dan in the Sam Seccombe-directed short. Three years after his screen debut, Remmers hit the jackpot when he was cast to play Theo, the handsome Duke of Tintagel on The Buccaneers. He stars alongside Kristine Froseth (Nan St. George), Mia Threapleton (Honoria Marable), Matthew Broome (Guy Thwarte), and Imogen Waterhouse (Jinny St. George).
6. Guy Remmers Is Dating Someone From The Buccaneers Cast
In addition to getting his breakout role on The Buccaneers, Guy Remmers also met the love of his life on the show. Remmers's onscreen romance with American-Norwegian actress Kristine Froseth materialized into a relationship that has continued to blossom after the cameras stopped rolling. While they live in different countries, Remmers and Froseth have found a way to bridge the gap since they began dating in 2022. Apple TV+'s confirmation of The Buccaneers season 2 means the couple will soon grace the screen together again.